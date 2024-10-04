Briefly, Now that All the Toilet Paper has Been Sold and Dockworkers Went Back to Work

Angry Bear | October 3, 2024 8:31 pm



Somewhere, there is a correlation between the two . . .

The Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico dockworker strikes are over.

The strike by tens of thousands of dockworkers on the East and Gulf coasts has been called off, after the International Longshoremen’s Association and the U.S. Maritime Alliance, representing ocean carriers and port operators, reached a tentative agreement on wages.

The two sides also agreed to extend the existing contract until Jan. 15, 2025. In the meantime, they will return to the bargaining table to negotiate all other outstanding issues, including the union’s demand on a ban on all automation at the ports.

The International Longshoremen’s Association had been seeking $5-an-hour raises in each of the next six years, amounting to a 77% increase over six years. A day before the strike began, the U.S. Maritime Alliance had offered nearly 50% in raises.

Some Trivia on US Toilet Paper

Big run on toilet paper at the stores and warehouse venders.

Roughly 99% of toilet paper Americans use is made in the United States. Kimberly-Clark, Proctor & Gamble and Georgia-Pacific make a majority of the toilet paper in the United States.

A Kimberly-Clark paper mill in nearby Chester, Pennsylvania, produced 60% of the entire Scott 1000 type of Scott toilet paper in 2022. Kimberly-Clark’s plants in Jenks, Oklahoma, and Beech Island, South Carolina, also make toilet paper.

Thank goodness, hate to run out of toilet paper.