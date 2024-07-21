How Can They Be Trusted . . . ?

Angry Bear | July 21, 2024 7:30 am



by commenter Ten Bears

It’s not about Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris was my only endorsement in 2020. Kamala Harris is the reason I set aside the three times Joe Biden’s politics have harmed me, harmed my family, harmed the Oregon Timber Industry … and voted for him. And will cast my no party affiliated, independent vote for him again as he turned out the best president of my lifetime. It’s not about Kamala Harris. It’s not even about Joe Biden, it’s about who The People want: Joe Biden

The Democratic Party base, the voters, want Joe Biden. Many Republican voters want Joe Biden. A sizable population of the independently minded, no party affiliated “swing” voters everybody till yesterday was in a dither over what to do about, wants Joe Biden. It’s not The People who want Joe Biden to step aside

It’s the DC Insiders, the Corporate Democrats, Republicans Lite and election doppelgangers; big-headed academics and the Mainstream Multi-Millionaire Media persona and cocktail party heroes who want Joe Biden to step aside

Don’t even suggest I’m being racist. My Mississippi Queen g’ma was darker than Kamala Harris, in the middle of twentieth century Middle-of-Nowhere Oregon.

The racists won’t let her win, not under the circumstance we’re in. All we gotta’ do is look to Hillary Clinton, and how it took twenty years to build up the head of steam blown at her . . . to see what’s ready to blow at Kamala Harris right now

It’s the racist democrats that are behind the calls for Joe Biden to step aside; and the monkey media and their multi-million dollar salaries and breathless horse-race horse-shit. All wrapped up in a big bowl of dope’s worth of a white-bred and mayonnaise dream-team utterly disconnected from what The People want

DC Insiders, Corporate Democrats, Republicans Lite, election doppelgangers; big-headed academics and the Mainstream Multi-Millionaire Media … herding the rest of us, leading us around by the nose like so many cows, and they don’t give a good goddamn about any of us. They can hide in their ivory towers and congressional cloakrooms, it isn’t hurting them. It’s a game they’re playing for fun and profit. After all the back-stabbing we’ve seen, how can they be trusted?

Joe Biden / Kamala Harris is the winning ticket, don’t mess it up