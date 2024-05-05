Western “Values”
Dog named Cricket got a raw deal from an owner who could not train it, so took the easy way out. And she wants to be in the White House?
Donna asked me about this the other day and it doesn’t seem to be going away
First, let’s establish a couple of things: I am from Way Out West, from Eureka! California to Eureka! Montana; grew up in a logging, lumber and ranching town and my first job was on a cattle ranch, fifteen years old. Second: South Dakota is not way out west. It’s barely Montana; it’s the mid-west, the middle of nowhere
I’m not sure that I’d call it a “value” and I’m sure they probably do the same in the swamplands, but I’ve had to put a couple dogs down. An old friend, a Good Dog; an aggressive dog, and one that got into the chickens. It’s one of those things that happens, not something you brag about, write about in a book
I’ll tell you what’s not a “Western Value” ~ rushing a book to print for the sole purpose of it being a convention perk, jotting down whatever random memory comes to mind and giving it to a ghost-writer to fill out the
bullshit details
What’s not a western value is not taking the time to properly train and care for working dogs and then just randomly shooting one because you didn’t like the way it turned out; and then because you’ve already got a gun in your hand and you’re on a rampage shoot the goat because don’t like it either. In front of kids
We used to discourage people like that from having guns, dogs, and children
I don’t know if it answers: what that bimbo’s selling ain’t Western Value
Ten Bears
She Shot Three Horses Too !
Thanks Bill
ten
i go further than that. we don’t shoot dogs here for any reason. but we have the luxury of being able to take the time to fix even hard problems. we also don’t put them in crates on top of the car. dogs are family. a sacred trust.
we already knew the Trumpies were sick. I at least knew that Romney was sick. And they will treat people with the same human caring that they treat dogs.
or in crates ever. but that is a conversation i can’t win.
note i am not finding fault with you. i am agreeing with you. just saying we go a little further here because we can.
I would actually like to see us (everyone) move away from the dog-killing part and pay attention to the dog-whistling. I’m not proud of everything I’ve done, I was in the Army fifty+ years ago, fergoodnesssakes, but that stuff was long ago, things were different and they haven’t happened since. We need to be paying attention to the venality of not just publishing something clearly to impress the Mango-Hued Shit-Gibbon but convention delegates, those who would actually make the decision as to who would be the monkey’s vp. All the emphasis on the dog gaslights the deeper evil
I can’t count how many years I’ve been hauling dogs around in the back of a pickup, but recently I was “warned” that is now a ticket able offense: unrestrained dog. Apparently the idea is to keep them from falling out of the truck, without any (apparent) thought given to what happens if you’ve a rope around their neck and they fall out of the truck
I never did have a problem with Romney’s roadtrip. Unless it were really samll and face into the wind dog would probably enjoy it more than the back of a station-wagon
The dog shooting seems to me a story about “if you only have a hammer every problem looks like a nail.” The rootin’ tootin’ shootin’ solution to all of Kristi Noem’s problems is because the only tool she understands is a gun. Is there a second amendment right to be so ignorant, unskilled, and narrow minded?