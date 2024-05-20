Biden:  “Trump must bathe before the debate!”

Eric Kramer | May 20, 2024 9:05 am



OK, not really. But this is real (politico, via Political Wire):

The expectations game … Trump also returned to another golden oldie last night: proposing a drug test for his debate opponent. He used this tactic in 2016 against Clinton. The gist is that if his opponent looks good at a debate, it’s only the result of illegal substances. “I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union,” Trump said. “He was high as a kite. I said, ‘Is that Joe up there, that beautiful room? And by the end of the evening, he’s like” — Trump made a guttural sound — “He was exhausted, right? No, we’re going to demand a drug test.”

One response would be to agree to the drug test, but to demand in response that Trump bathe before the debate. Given his well-known personal hygiene issues it would be unfair to Biden, the moderators, and the film crew to allow Trump to into the debate studio unwashed.

Ridicule is generally the best way to deal with Trump, to throw him off his game. But in this instance a better response would be to insist that Trump take a test for dementia, administered by independent experts, with all test results made public. Trump’s father suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, and Trump shows clear signs of mental decline.

The fact that this isn’t a top-tier issue would be shocking if the press hadn’t already incinerated its reputation for sensible prioritization in political coverage. But Biden can elevate this issue, and Trump has given him the opening to do so.