Travelin’ man: Weekly Indicators for April 1 – 5 2024 at Seeking Alpha

Bill Haskell | April 9, 2024 2:28 pm



– by New Deal democrat

I neglected to post this over the weekend, so I will post it now….

Weekly Indicators: The Coincident Indicators Say ‘Soft Landing Is Here.’

– Long Leading Indicators Show Improvement

– Short Leading Indicators are showing mixed results.

– Coincident Indicators suggest a Soft-Landing scenario for 2024.

“My “Weekly Indicators” update is over at Seeking Alpha.

There was lots of churn under the surface last week, but it continues to point towards general improvement.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to date through last Friday

Also, tomorrow morning the CPI for March will be reported. I’ll be on the road, so I won’t be able to do any in dept post, but I’ll try to give you a quick paragraph or two covering the high (or low) points as I can.

