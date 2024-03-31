New Deal Democrats Weekly Indicators March 25-29 2024

NewDealdemocrat | March 30, 2024 9:26 pm



– by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Regional Manufacturing Declines Again

After several weeks of flirting with full recovery, the remaining regional Fed’s weighed in with their monthly manufacturing indexes, and they all went in the tank again. On the bright side, payroll tax withholding has had its best month in the fiscal year so far.

Also:

Long Leading Indicators Show Gradual Improvement with Bond Yields and mortgage Rates Becoming Neutral.

Short Leading Indicators are turning more positive, with stock pricing soaring with real consumer spending holding up.

Coincidental indicators remain mixed, with some positive and negative trends.

