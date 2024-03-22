Republican Budget Cuts Earned Benefits; Keeps Trump Tax Cuts

Angry Bear | March 22, 2024 8:00 am



Angry Bears’ Social Security expert Dale Coberly emailed this to me about the same time it showed up in my inbox. Republicans again are trying to sell the public on the need to cut Social Security and Medicare Budgets for those over 65. Cutting them while keeping the Trump tax breaks which will result in a $2 trillion deficit by the time Reconciliation measures end in 2025.

The cuts makes no sense as both programs are far more efficient and effect than the commercial versions of them. The only issue for both is strengthening them going into the future. Read on . . .

Members of the Republican Study Committee in Michigan and Arizona. States in which I have lived and am now living.

There are two states which I am interested in today. One is where I now live or Arizona and the other where I did live, Michigan. These are the critters on the Republican Study Committee which are proposing a proposition which will do great harm to those using Medicare and Social Security. Both of these programs have been paid for by workers over the years of their employment. Other members of the Republican Study Committee can be found here: Membership, Republican Study Committee, house.gov.

The RSC membership calls for raising the full Social Security retirement age from the current 67 (for anyone born in 1960 or later) to an unspecified older age. NCPSSM President and CEO, Max Richtman explains the “raising the retirement age would be a huge benefit cut. You would be receiving less money as a beneficiary during your lifetime.”

The RSC blueprint would also undermine the Medicare program. It calls for converting Medicare to a “premium support model” — otherwise known as vouchers or “coupon care.” Rep. Boyle points out. “Seniors would be left to fend for themselves in the insurance marketplace with nothing more than a coupon.” Medicare is far more effective in delivering less costly healthcare to seniors. Commercial supplemental is far more costly and should be a part of Traditional Medicare.

The trump tax cut has not broken even yet, will be rescinded as it was passed using Reconciliation rules, and resulted in a $2 trillion deficit. The report:

The Republican Study Committee Budget Cuts Earned Benefits; Keeps Trump Tax Cuts

National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.

Presented are solid clues as to Republicans plans for Americans’ earned benefits. That is if they maintain power in the House, recapture the Senate, and/or the White House. Look no further than the House Republican Study Committee (RSC) 2025 budget blueprint. For the second year in a row, the RSC proposes cutting Social Security and Medicare. Rep. Brendan Boyle, Ranking member of the House Budget committee, estimated at a hearing today that these cuts amount to $1.5 trillion for Social Security and $1 trillion for Medicare.