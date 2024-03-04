Buy an Electric Vehicle or a Hybrid Electric Vehicle?

Angry Bear | March 4, 2024 6:30 am



Another site has a long article on Toyota of it not going whole hog into electric vehicles in the beginning. Meanwhile domestic US automotive companies are proving out the technology with their models. Beyond mentioning the article, I will not delve into its content. That is other than saying it exists and may be a good read.

To me, staying with Hybrids is a sound decision by Toyota. Wait till the technology is proven with EVs before jumping into it in manufacturing. Quite a few $billions are being spent by the big three to prove the technology and whether it is manufacturing equitable or not. Which is one reason to wait . . . plant manufacturing change-over is not cheap. One can witness such being experienced in model year changes at the big three.

Rather than prove it out with passenger vehicles. Ford and GM are pouring their funds into pickups. Vehicles which people desire and never really use to haul bales of hay, a load of sand, or few dozen bags of Portland in the cargo bed neatly covered with a protective material. And citizens are proud to drive the biggest dinosaur possible on the roads today. None of which is as environmentally friendly as it could be or efficient as possible. It is a show piece and a “my vehicle is bigger and faster than your vehicle taunt.”

This does not mean Toyota is not doing its due diligence in exploring the technology of EVs. It is letting domestic US automakers prove the manufacturing technology product out and will implement their findings in manufacturing. Then it will add its own version which will probably be more efficient in manufacturing, driving, and practical.

Toyota’s direction in Europe. A form of which will come to America. Note the approach, the transition, energy utilization, and planned production. It has a plan and is pursuing different paths to reach its goals.

Toyota’s new BEVs and FCEVs reinforce multi-pathway approach, Toyota Europe Newsroom

Whereas the US is going with the 100% electric vehicle and is having issues right from the start in mass production. EVs still are relatively new technology. Proclamations of Battery powered EVs becoming the dominant vehicle are still along way off. My own travels into various countries reveal the electrical infrastructure does not exist to support Battery EVs in a manner US automakers desire. Even the US is behind in establishing the infrastructure.

It is predicted, no matter how much progress US automakers achieve with battery powered EV/cars they would still account for only 30% of global market share at most. The infrastructure does not exist to support that many EVs. Cox Automotive’s Stephanie Valdez Streaty . . . “consumers are wanting a similar experience they have had with a combustion engine car. And the industry is not there yet. Price is still the top barrier for most consumers.” Finally, the batteries developed for today’s battery powered EV/cars and pickups are not quite there yet. They are adding hundreds of pounds to cars and pickup trucks.

High EV pricing, less performance, battery issues, and few charging stations are problematic. So, what should the big three be doing rather than going all electric / EVs in their showrooms?

Take a step backwards. Stubbornly high electric car prices and worries about public charging are pushing some car shoppers away from EVs to hybrids. This includes renters and urbanites who can’t charge a battery-powered car at home.

Hybrids can deliver savings at the pump today with no need to plug in for hours or plan trips around charging stops. Indeed, hybrids are self-charging. However, their batteries are much smaller and cost a lot less than the batteries in fully electric vehicles. There are downsides to hybrids but they are less than all electric.

One last point and I am done. With the introduction of Hybrid EVs in Japan 20 to 30 years ago, Japan is the only country in the developed world that has reduced CO2 emissions by 23%.

