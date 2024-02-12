Angry Bear | February 12, 2024 7:00 am



Michigan has always had its ups and downs. Pretty much this was the resuly of automotive being a core business within the state. Michigan economy would go which ever was automotive and the economy would go. Another core industry would help in Michigan.

Study: Gen Z is Leaving Michigan in Droves

DBusiness Magazine, Tim Keenan

Michigan was the only state from which more Gen Z people departed than arrived during 2022, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data analysis by the Seattle-based real estate tech marketplace Zillow.

In 2022, 2,858 more Gen Z adults (those born between 1996-2004) left the Great Lakes State than arrived. The next closest state was Maryland, which had a net gain of 579 in that age group. Texas had the biggest influx of Gen X with 76,805 arriving in 2022.

“Gen Z movers are likely drawn to the job opportunities,” says Edward Berchick, a principal population scientist at Zillow. “They may also be in a stage of life where they’re willing and able to be flexible in their standards of living while starting their careers.”

Lou Glazer, president of Michigan Future Inc., addressed Michigan’s issues with retaining and attracting young adults in a presentation last November.

“Michigan was a 20th Century high-prosperity state. Now we are a 21st Century low-prosperity state. Ranking 39th in per capita income, 13 percent below the national average in 2022. This is the lowest Michigan has been compared to the nation ever.”

The core reason, he said, is that the Michigan economy has too many low-wage jobs. Lou Glazer . . .

“In today’s economy, the reality is talent attracts capital and quality of place attracts talent. The most consistent predictor of a state’s economic success is the share of its adults –– particularly young adults –– with a B.A. or more.”

He notes young talent begets high-growth, high-wage, and knowledge-based enterprises. Glazer adds . . .

“The key to growing high-wage jobs in Michigan is attracting college-educated members of Generation Z after they finish their education. Michigan cannot get prosperous again until and unless we become a talent magnet for these young people. Focusing on traditional economic development priorities while failing to concentrate young talent in the state will ensure Michigan remains a permanently low-prosperity state.”

Giving credence to Glazer’s assertions are the results of a 2023 migration study by United Van Lines. Last year, 30.5 percent of people of all ages leaving Michigan did so because of a job. More than 15 percent of those leaving were age 18-34, compared to 9.3 percent inbound. More than 53 percent of those departing Michigan made $150,000 per year or more.