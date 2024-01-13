Prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch shows how far U.S. democracy has fallen

Angry Bear | January 13, 2024 6:30 am



and we have no one to blame but ourselves.

J. P. Jefferson suggested this opinion piece on December 19, 2023. I just ran across J. P. Jefferson’s recommendation again or for the first time, sigh. I just do not remember. I was able to sign into this WSJ Kevin Williamson piece even though I do not have a paid subscription. Sometimes and when you create a logon, they let you have so many freebies per month. Hoping you will subscribe to their journals, etc.

Only going to post the beginning few paragraphs. Try the create a sign in for the rest of it.

Election 2024: You Asked for It, America, WSJ, Kevin D. Williamson

A few more words to be said. Politicians incorrectly using Yellen, Guthrie, Greenwood, or Springstein’s music and words to fan political support or bad times is just wrong headed. It is a misinterpretation.

Most of the politicians do not understand what the words portend. Not sure why Roosevelt felt “Happy Days are Here Again” was the right song for the time during a recession and the hints of a war. Maybe just give hope?

Read Kevin D. Williamson words on the topic. If you can get the rest of the WSJ article, great!