“On-the-fence voters” are OK with Trump’s contempt

Joel Eissenberg | January 20, 2024 9:59 am



According to yesterday’s navel-gazing piece in the Boston Globe*, “on-the-fence” voters are edging to supporting Trump because they feel looked down upon by Democrats. WTF? Do they seriously believe that Trump *doesn’t* look down on his supporters? It is blindingly obvious that the only person on the planet that Trump cares about is Donald Trump. The toolkit of Trump and the Trump GOP consists entirely of cultivating resentment: resentment of American laws, American law enforcement, the American judicial system and anything that will distract his base from the fact that he’s a billionaire under criminal indictments exploiting the very system he’s telling his base is exploiting them.



In the polls I’m reading, the American people place the economy at the top of their list of concerns this year. While the current economy hasn’t lifted every single boat, it has improved the present and near future for the middle class and working class.



*no link, since the article is pay-walled