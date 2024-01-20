“On-the-fence voters” are OK with Trump’s contempt
According to yesterday’s navel-gazing piece in the Boston Globe*, “on-the-fence” voters are edging to supporting Trump because they feel looked down upon by Democrats. WTF? Do they seriously believe that Trump *doesn’t* look down on his supporters? It is blindingly obvious that the only person on the planet that Trump cares about is Donald Trump. The toolkit of Trump and the Trump GOP consists entirely of cultivating resentment: resentment of American laws, American law enforcement, the American judicial system and anything that will distract his base from the fact that he’s a billionaire under criminal indictments exploiting the very system he’s telling his base is exploiting them.
In the polls I’m reading, the American people place the economy at the top of their list of concerns this year. While the current economy hasn’t lifted every single boat, it has improved the present and near future for the middle class and working class.
*no link, since the article is pay-walled
In the polls I’m reading, the American people place the economy at the top of their list of concerns this year. While the current economy hasn’t lifted every single boat, it has improved the present and near future for the middle class and working class.
*no link, since the article is pay-walled
There’s one article from the Globe yesterday that includes the phrase “on-the-fence” and it’s this one.
The country’s most influential banker says Democrats should respect Trump voters. Is he right?
Boston Globe – Jan 19
@Fred,
Yes. I just choose not to violate the Globe copyright by reposting its content without permission.
It took some digging to even find the article you mentioned.
As I’ve posted, Biden is not on the NH primary ballot, in a spat having to do with election timing and South Carolina. But a campaign has been mounted to get him a lot of write-in votes.
Nikki Halley wants those votes. Jamie Dimon, Chase CEO, decided to weigh in.
I have to wonder if voters in NH really care at all about what Jamie Dimon has to say to them.
Getting more politically sophisticated must involve ignoring this spat, and ignoring Jamie Dimon.
@Fred,
“I have to wonder if voters in NH really care at all about what Jamie Dimon has to say to them.”
I doubt more than 20% of NH voters could tell you who Jamie Dimon is.
There many, many ‘flatlanders’ up in NH who migrated north from MA to try to avoid MA taxes (and ended up paying pretty high NH property taxes) and moved the political climate left. These folks are (maybe?) not highly regarded by the more rock-ribbed NH citizens who favor the GOP.
This is how it happens that NH presently has no GOP members in its Congressional delegation, despite a legislature that is GOP-dominated.
“The Republican Party controls the offices of governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and both chambers of the state legislature.”
Party control of New Hampshire state government – Ballotpedia
United States congressional delegations from New Hampshire – Ballotpedia