Marking my Beliefs to Market N
In 1980 I had a long argument with an unfortunate guy who didn’t just say “let’s agree to disagree” which sometimes works. He was arguing that the US should build B-1s, then the weapon of the future. I argued that the US should rely on Tomahawk missiles (launched from B-52s) which I asserted were the weapon of the future.
It is now what was in 1980 the future and guess what weapon was used yesterday (hint it wasn’t a B-1 bomber).
I love to say “I told you so” however, in this case I can’t. I can type “I told him so” and just did
Robert:
Made your way to missiles, I see. Fast (550mph speed) low flying, guided missile from an expensive sub. No B52 launch, a $700 million nuclear sub launch.
You are right though, why not a low cost B52 launch?