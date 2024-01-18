Marking my Beliefs to Market N

Robert Waldmann | January 18, 2024 6:27 am



In 1980 I had a long argument with an unfortunate guy who didn’t just say “let’s agree to disagree” which sometimes works. He was arguing that the US should build B-1s, then the weapon of the future. I argued that the US should rely on Tomahawk missiles (launched from B-52s) which I asserted were the weapon of the future.

It is now what was in 1980 the future and guess what weapon was used yesterday (hint it wasn’t a B-1 bomber).

I love to say “I told you so” however, in this case I can’t. I can type “I told him so” and just did