Marking My Beliefs About Weapons to Market (Military 2/N)

Robert Waldmann | April 1, 2022 5:39 am



In this post, I criticize current US weapons policy. I have been doing this for over 40 years. I have been saying the same things for those 40 years. This means I can check on the hostages I have given to fortune and mark my beliefs to market.

My thoughts again

1) I think that the US should buy smart munitions to be fired from many cheap platforms (that is I take one side in a decades long debate).

2) I think there has been a pattern of planning to spend really huge amounts of money on a weapons system, followed by compromise leading to high spending to acquire a small number of weapons which do not satisfy the original perceived need at all.

3) I think that there has been much to little focus on shoulder fired munitions (roughly stingers and javelins) available to infantry.

4) I think stealth technology is over rated — it is just not as important as must be assumed to justify the current budget. F

5) I think that piloted military aircraft are heading off into the sunset with cavalry.

6) I would adjust the V-22 budget down to maintenance only (buy no more V-22s).

7) I do not support development of a new intercontinental strategic bomber. I have never supported development of a new incontinental strategic bomber. I think the airborn strategic force should consist of drones launched from planes which are not designed to penetrate modern air defences.

8) I would reduce F-22 program to maintanence only (no more F-22s) (I always opposed building the F-22 — again what has it ever done for us or anyone ?). I note that more is spent on it than all the drones put together.

OK so what have I said in the past on these topics. I have supported a focus on unmanned aircraft for over 40 years. Of course, this does not mean support for modern drones which didn’t exist. Back then the only drones were cruise missiles (classified as munitions not aircraft but they are drones). As I noted in my earlier post, I have never supported development of an intercontinental bomber. I did not support the development of teh B-52, because I they were developed and built before I was born. I have opposed development of all the proposed replacements.

In particular I recall a long debate I had about the B-1 in around 1980 (very tiresome for the other guy — you should feel lucky that you can surf away from my posts). I argued that better program would be to rely on cruise missiles launched from B-52s which then did not even try to penetrate Soviet air defences. I guess I didn’t get to the longer term solution which is to build a cheap airliner like plane to launch the cruise missiles (I certainly thought of buying airliners for the purpose although I am not sure I said so).

The unfortunate guy argued that the B-52s which were older than we were are totally obsolete. I quote from the FY 20, 21, 22 defence procurement budget

If they were obsolete in 1980, then why the hell are they still flying in 2022 ? They do not have current or 1980 level ability to penetrate air defences. 0 have been shot down since 1980.

In contrast, I opposed development of the B-1. The idea was that it could fly below radar using it’s own radar to avoid crashing. My view was that a cheaper and more reliable way to achieve the mission was to overwhelm air defences with a large number of cruise missiles. To my knowledge, the ground hugging feature of the B-1 has not actually been used yet, because the first thing the US has does in war has been to destroy the adversary’s air defences with cruise missiles. After that is done, B-52s work as well as B-1s except they have a much larger payload. I ask what did we get in exchange for the money spent on B-1s ?

One way to assess the value of flying under the radar is to compare combat losses of B-52s to combat losses of ground hugging aircraft. Ground hugging aircraft include the B-1 and the F-111. As of now there have been 15 combat losses of B-52s and 14 combat losses of ground hugging airplanes (all F-111s). As noted the B-52 has been around for longer than I have and B-52s have dropped a whole lot of bombs.

I score Robert 1 Pentagon 0 so far.

I also opposed development of the B-2. At the moment there are 20 B-2s (there have been 21 — one crashed). It seems to me unlikely that 20 planes can make the difference in any war “The total program cost projected through 2004 was US$44.75 billion in 1997 dollars. This includes development, procurement, facilities, construction, and spare parts. The total program cost averaged US$2.13 billion per aircraft.[4] “ multiply by 1.6 to convert 1997 dollars to 2021 dollars using the GDP deflator. ALso note that spending continued after 2004.

I do not believe there is a mission which can be accomplished with the B-2s which could not be accomplished without them. Again most actual US attacks on targets protected by air defences have been done with cruise missiles.

I score Robert 2 Pentagon 0 so far.

I also opposed development on fh