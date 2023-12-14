Bill Haskell | December 14, 2023 11:04 am



To get to SCOTUS first and decide whether trump has immunity from any and all criminal prosecution. This has been the heart of trump’s attorney filings and to delay. In the Southern Florida Federal District, we can see this emerging with a judge who appears to be promoting delays. The manner of which is similar in getting him to the 2024 election where once elected (if such can be) he can claim immunity to crimes committed.

Then there is SCOTUS Justices who appear to have no limits as to what they can do while holding such office.

Professor Heather Cox in an earlier Letters from an American.

“Smart Move by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

To head off a plan by trump’s attorneys to slow the potential trial down for months, Special Prosecutor Jack Smith files with SCOTUS asking them to decide whether trump is immune from any and all criminal prosecution for anything he did while in office. In which case a decision would head off delay tactics. A gamble by the Special Prosecutor.

Prof. Heather Cox Richardson, Letters from an American, December 12 2023.

“Last night, Special Counsel Jack Smith asked the Supreme Court to decide Trump’s claim that he is immune from any and all criminal prosecution for anything he did while in office. That claim is central to Trump’s defense; he has requested the charges against him be dismissed because of that immunity.

When Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who is overseeing the case in which Trump is charged with trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, dismissed this claim, Trump’s lawyers appealed and asked for the case to be frozen while the appeal worked its way up through the courts. By going straight to the Supreme Court, Smith appears to be trying to stop Trump from delaying the trial until after the 2024 election.

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether it will hear the case. So far, Justice Clarence Thomas refuses to recuse himself, even though his wife Ginni was deeply involved in the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. His refusal suggests that the Supreme Court’s new ethics rules are as toothless as their opponents charged.”