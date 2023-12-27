Angry Bear | December 27, 2023 7:00 am



Charles Gaba was to become known to me because of Maggie Mahar who was featured at Angry Bear in the past. Another resident of Michigan like I was, one county and a few communities away from my own home. Thoroughly ACA knowledgeable and ACA competent. You can trust his words.

I featured this commentary by Charles because it has some important dates and information. Charles is an excellent source of information on the ACA. Read him . . .

The first item of importance is the Enrollment Deadlines to secure ACA coverage. A chart giving those enrollment dates is shown under item #1 .

The second item of importance is shown under item #5. It shows premium Caps for ACA healthcare insurance. The Caps extend also apply to income beyond 400% FPL. The 400% barrier was a big issue in the past and was a whatever the market will bear problem. It is still not cheap. However it is better than before.

“The 2024 #ACA Open Enrollment Period Is STILL HAPPENING In Most States! Here’s 13 Important Things to Remember When You #GetCovered!,” ACASignups.net, Charles Gaba

The 2024 ACA Open Enrollment Period (OEP) is STILL ongoing in 49 states +DC.

This is the best OEP ever for the ACA for several reasons:

The expanded/enhanced premium subsidies first introduced in 2021 via the American Rescue Plan, which make premiums more affordable for those who already qualified while expanding eligibility to millions who weren’t previously eligible, are continuing through 2025 via the Inflation Reduction Act.

first introduced in 2021 via the American Rescue Plan, which make premiums more affordable for those who already qualified while expanding eligibility to millions who weren’t previously eligible, are continuing through 2025 via the Inflation Reduction Act. A dozen states are either launching or expanding their own state-based subsidy programs to make ACA plans even more affordable for their enrollees;

to make ACA plans even affordable for their enrollees; Millions more Americans who weren’t previously eligible for ACA subsidies (even with the expanded ARP/IRA enhancements) are now eligible via the Biden Administration’s closure of the so-called “Family Glitch.”

And remember, millions of people will be eligible for zero premium comprehensive major medical policies.

If you’ve never enrolled in an ACA healthcare policy before, or if you looked into it a few years back but weren’t impressed, please give it another shot now. Thanks to these major improvements it’s a whole different ballgame.

Here’s some important things to know when you #GetCovered for 2024:

1. DON’T DELAY; GET COVERED SOONER RATHER THAN LATER!

2. ONLY ENROLL VIA AN OFFICIAL ACA HEALTH EXCHANGE OR AN AUTHORIZED ENROLLMENT PARTNER.

3. IF YOU’RE ENROLLED OFF-EXCHANGE, SEE IF YOU CAN ENROLL ON-EXCHANGE INSTEAD.

4. MILLIONS OF AMERICANS CAUGHT IN THE “FAMILY GLITCH” MAY NOW BE ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN SAVINGS!

5. OTHERS WHO DIDN’T USED TO QUALIFY FOR FINANCIAL HELP NOW QUALIFY AS WELL!

Thanks to the ARP/IRA, however, the ACA’s infamous “Subsidy Cliff” has been killed at last through at least the end of 2025.

This means two extremely important things:

First : Households earning less than 400% of the Federal Poverty Line (FPL) are now eligible for more generous financial assistance than they were pre-ARP/IRA.

: Households earning than 400% of the Federal Poverty Line (FPL) are now eligible for than they were pre-ARP/IRA. Second: Millions of people who earn more than 400% FPL, who weren’t eligible for any financial help pre-ARP/IRA, are now eligible for financial help after all, which can mean thousands of dollars in savings for many of them.

Here’s a table laying out the percent of your household income which you’re restricted to paying for the benchmark Silver plan in your area for 2024:

6. ELEVEN STATES ARE OFFERING *ADDITIONAL* SAVINGS *ON TOP OF* THE EXPANDED ARP SUBSIDIES!

7. MILLIONS OF PEOPLE ARE ELIGIBLE FOR FREE “SECRET PLATINUM” PLANS (LABELED AS SILVER)!

8. VIA PREMIUM ALIGNMENT & SILVER LOADING, SOME SUBSIDIZED ENROLLEES MAY BE ABLE TO GET FREE GOLD PLANS!

9. THE INDIVIDUAL MANDATE IS STILL AROUND IN FIVE STATES!

10. SOME CARRIERS HAVE EITHER NEWLY ENTERED OR EXITED DIFFERENT STATES

11. STANDARDIZED PLANS ARE BACK!

12. THE NAVIGATOR PROGRAM IS BACK AT FULL STRENGTH, BABY!

13. *DON’T* LET YOURSELF BE PASSIVELY AUTO-RENEWED!