On Thanksgiving, enjoying the bounty of foods native to the New World

NewDealdemocrat | November 23, 2023 11:26 am



Happy Thanksgiving to all readers of this old-fashioned blog.

One little fact I did not know until this year is that, with just a couple of exceptions, all of the foods that we traditionally put on the table for Thanksgiving dinner all are native to the New World:, including:

Turkey

Cranberries

Squash

Cornbread

Potatoes

Green beans

Pecans

Pumpkins

So, part of the theme of Thanksgiving is enjoying the cornucopia of plenty that the New World provided to us.

Only bread stuffing and pie shells made from wheat are not native.

Some people might also make use of cashews, peanuts, tomatoes, peppers, and/or chili peppers, all of which are also native to the New World.

And that doesn’t even include vanilla and chocolate, both of which are celebrated on the other 394 days of the year as well!