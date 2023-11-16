Just Some More Politics Today

Bill Haskell | November 16, 2023 7:30 am



House politics today as most Repubs and Dems support the House funding bill. Democrat Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts and Mike Quigley of Illinois voted against the passage of the House Speaker Mike Johnson’s stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown. With the two Dems, Ninety-three Republicans voted against it also. The bill passed. A similar bill as what former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy supported.

The Democratic House leadership, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA), and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA) and Vice Chair Ted Lieu (D-CA), released a statement saying:

“From the very beginning of the Congress, House Democrats have made clear that we will always put people over politics and try to find common ground with our Republican colleagues wherever possible, while pushing back against Republican extremism whenever necessary.

That is the framework through which we will evaluate all issues before us this Congress. We have consistently made clear that a government shutdown would hurt the economy, our national security and everyday Americans during a very fragile time and must be avoided. To that end, House Democrats have repeatedly articulated that any continuing resolution must be set at the fiscal year 2023 spending level, be devoid of harmful cuts and free of extreme right-wing policy riders. The continuing resolution before the House today meets [those] criteria and we will support it.”

November 14, 2023, Letters from an American, Prof. Heather Cox Richardson