Democrat’s Domestic Infrastructure Investments Paying off

Angry Bear | November 16, 2023 3:25 pm



November 15, 2023 . . . Representative Chip Roy (R-TX) scolding his colleagues:

“One thing. I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing. One. That I can go campaign on and say we did. One! Anybody sitting in the complex, if you want to come down to the floor and come explain to me, one material, meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done besides,

‘Well, I guess it’s not as bad as the Democrats.’”

In contrast, the Democrats with the same slim majority in the last Congress passed a series of sweeping bills that are already changing the country. Today marks the second anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act that invested $1.2 trillion, $550 billion of it in new spending . . . in roads, water systems, electrical grids, broadband, bridges, and so on.

So far, that act has seen the start of more than 37,000 projects across the country. Bridges, airports, and supply chain projects are underway, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs. The Democrats today emphasized they are delivering on the things that make people’s lives easier, and the White House listed a number of Republicans who voted against the measure only to boast of the benefits of the infrastructure investments to their constituents.

“And,”

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a video in which he echoed the tagline of the administration:

“the great news is, we’re just getting started.”

The investment in infrastructure is part of what has created a booming U.S. economy. Growth is far better in the U.S. than in Europe or China, where a property bubble and local government debts have led to deflation.

That economic strength is standing behind President Joe Biden in San Francisco, where he traveled yesterday for a summit of the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum (APEC groups economies, not nations). APEC economies make up almost half of world trade and about 62% of global gross domestic product.

“Letters from an American” – Infrastructure Investment, November 15, 2023, Prof. Heather Cox Richardson