On this day, 18 October 2023, a group representing, at best, 10 percent of House Republicans, 5 percent of the total House, and 5 percent of the total populace came too close to getting Jim Jordan selected Speaker of the House. We came this close to a coup. Albeit partial, a coup.
If they had been successful, as their first order of business, they would set about expunging Trump’s impeachments.
GOP Fears Jordan Speaker Bid Could Cost Them House Majority
Nearly 200 G.O.P. lawmakers have supported Representative Jim Jordan, the hard-right Ohio lawmaker, in the speaker fight. Some Republicans say that may doom the party in coming elections.
Only 10% were brave enough to stand up to the Caucus and Trump.
100% – (10%) – (10%) = 80 % who allowed themselves to be bullied into voting for Jordan.
That’s enuf for Jeffries to get more votes than Jordan.
That’s about as good as you’d expect/hope for. They are going to take much vituperation from their GOP colleagues. Perhaos you were expecting some of them to vote for Jeffries. I would like to have seen that happen. Perhaps some of them should be willing to sign up with the Dems.
They need to stand up to the Caucus, else this tyranny by minority will continue.
‘They’ being the ostensibly ‘moderate’ GOP reps who are voting against Jordan? I hope they can continue to do so. Or that some of them can just join the other side, and be welcome there. And not vilified by the hard-right minority remaining.
In a future vote (soon?), if the Dems are very careful to pick the proper number, they can get Hakeem Jeffries elected Speaker by having a few of them vote ‘present’. I believe the magic number is 5. That should produce 207 votes for Jeffries, with fewer for Jordan. 207 will be a majority. Do not point this out to the GOP.
It’s not necessarily about getting the most votes possible, it’s about getting the most votes cast.
Y’know, as the first two ballots for Jordan show, the GOP is practically inviting the Dems to try this. It is it some kind of trick? Possibly. Insoired by Uncle Remus?
OK, I have this wrong. The GOP votes for other non-Jordan GOP candidates are still votes, so that does not reduce the number required for a majority. Since there are currently 433 sitting Reps, the majority required is still 217. Gotta get 11 GOP Reps to vote ‘present’ also.
Then the vote would be Jeffries, 212; Jordan, 200; Others, 10 for a total vote of 422. 11 GOP votes ‘present’. 212 for Jeffries would be a majority.
My final (?) scheme requires all Dems to vote for Jeffries. No Dems can vote ‘present’. Good luck finding 11 GOP Reps to do so. Really.
