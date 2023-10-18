Ken Melvin | October 18, 2023 1:50 pm



On this day, 18 October 2023, a group representing, at best, 10 percent of House Republicans, 5 percent of the total House, and 5 percent of the total populace came too close to getting Jim Jordan selected Speaker of the House. We came this close to a coup. Albeit partial, a coup.

If they had been successful, as their first order of business, they would set about expunging Trump’s impeachments.