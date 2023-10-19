The Speaker of the House Battle
It amazes me how far some people, err politicians will extend themselves for opportunity, power, influence in Congress. Maybe I should not be calling them people? Most of them do not have to live with and by their own decisions. They are not like us. I wish the charade would end.
Rep. Tom Cole Nominates Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House, The Gateway Pundit, Jim Hᴏft
Unlike any other Speaker, Jim Jordan has had the audacity to talk about the real drivers of debt, such as Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Cole mentions, Jordan wants to create a bipartisan debt commission to tackle these issues. A move Republican Representative Tom Cole describes him as being courageous.
As we all know, Social Security is fully funds for an approximate ten years. More than likely the Baby Boomers will have died out and their numbers far less than what they are today. There is no piggy bank full of dollar bills. Justs debit and credits plus a small amount of interest on the SS funds taken in by the government. Cole adds . . .
“He doesn’t deceive, doesn’t assemble, and simply tells you straight up. This is what I believe.”
Maybe Tom Cole has forgotten 2020 when Jim Jordan was practicing deception about a lost election?
“In the months leading up to and following the 2020 presidential election, potential House speaker and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan prolifically pushed false stolen election rhetoric.
After then-President Donald Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, Jordan urged Trump not to concede, spread conspiracy theories, supported lawsuits attempting to disqualify the legitimate results and discussed plans to object to the 2020 election results on January 6, 2021.”
Jim was pretty straight up with his broadcasting his misconceptions. And then his dialogue changed.
After urging people to “get to the bottom of what actually happened on election day, Jim’s dialogue changed.
May 2021, “I have never said this election was stolen, all I’ve said is, ‘Let’s check it out.’”
The nation has been checking the 2020 election for three years now. Dozens of people are being tried because people like Jim Jordan and trump convinced them there was a fraudulent election. There wasn’t.
What Tom Cole believes is opportunism, and an opportunity to extend his influence with Jim Jordan if Jim becomes the House Speaker. “Two weeks ago, Cole defended former Speaker Kevin McCarthy against an effort to vacate the chair, warning that such a move would plunge Congress into chaos and the country into uncertainty. “
A man for all seasons, adaptable to anything, and feet of clay.
In the mean-time, the government is effectively shut-down
Was that the plan? They couldn’t get their shut-down through legitimate process so … is this it, a back-door shut-down?
I want to know how much Putin is paying them …
Perhaps the most interesting factoid about House Speaker-wannabee Jim Jordan, ‘an American politician currently serving in his ninth term in the U.S. House of Representatives’ (Wikipedia) is that he has never had a bill passed in Congress.
Wikipedia: As of 2023, Jordan, who has served in the House of Representatives for over 16 years, has never sponsored a bill that later became law.
OK. not calling them ‘people’ is really sticking it to them, high school style.
And the D senator from NJ is the only one shown to be taking money lately.
Jordan has co sponsored plenty of bills that have passed. This place used to have cogent discussions. Used to.
@doug,
Well recently HR1096 which Jordan sponsored was passed and enacted. He also sponsored a couple of House Joint Resolutions that were passed and vetoed. More important was the substance of the bills that he sponsored.
https://www.billtrack50.com/legislatordetail/15856
US Representative
Jim Jordan
(R) – United States
Ohio District 4
In Office – Started: 01/03/2007
SPONSORED BILLS
@doug,
Politics in the US is part clown act and part Kabuki Theater and with a few exceptions it always has been. George Washington and Thomas Jefferson both hated the US Congress, but neither one had a better idea for governing. The US Constitution and private campaign financing insure that politicians are puppets for economic elites. The architecture of our system of education insure that citizens are well trained obedient followers where they are needed in the military and the labor force as well as docile pet sycophants for both celebrities and the wealthy and powerful. During harsh times such as the Great Depression and world wars, then our government functions well enough to ensure the survival of this governing arrangement with elites at the top and the rest of us underfoot.
Unfortunately, the general populace is so poorly informed in the areas of history, political science, economics, psychology, and foreign affairs, that our government of the people, by the elites, for the elites is actually the best that we can do. This really is a dangerous world and we really do have enemies, lots of them. Whether our former bad choices put us in this predicament or not, we are here now and we had better keep paying attention. The present fight on the right for power presents a risk that could end the complacency that makes their own existence possible. Well, it serves them right, so to speak.
If you believe this is a cynical POV, then you have a gift for understatement, but if you believe this is unrealistic, then you are a fool.