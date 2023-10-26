Terrorism by US Citizen Comes to Lewiston, Maine
Initially reported as 22 dead and maybe 50 wounded by a single white US terrorist in Lewiston, Maine. No reasoning for it. Maybe mental illness. When does reality come to America? Bullet spewing weapons are getting into the hands of people who should never have them. Time to grow up America.
Lewiston is the second most populous city in the U.S. state of Maine and the most central city in Androscoggin County.
Edited: “Robert Card, 40, as a person of interest in the attack. Card was described as a firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve and assigned to a training facility in Saco, Maine.
Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023. It did not provide details about his treatment or condition, but said Card had reported ‘hearing voices and threats to shoot up’ the military base.'” Associated Press News, AP News
Obviously, he still had access.
William:
You are exactly what this old Marine Sgt. thought he might read in answer to this post. I updated this post with the background of the shooter. He had unneeded fire-power as shown by the picture of him, knew how to shoot, was trained in the Army(?) and a Reservist, taught others how to shoot (firearms instructor), and was hospitalized for hearing voices for hearing voices this last Summer.
Does this white male fit your description now??? He might have been mine or even your neighbor at one time.
@Jackson,
Please post a link showing that Robert Card was (a) illegitimate and (b) a welfare recipient. I see he is a recipient of government checks as a firearms instructor in the Army Researve.
Thank you for your answer. It is obvious Jackson did not include “the rest of the story.”
@Bill,
Jackson is just trolling. His post has nothing to do with the topic.
America’s rifle: Why so many people love the AR-15
NBC News – from about six years ago
Fred:
That it was known he had issues this year should have been enough to certainly limit his access.
I had some fun experiences with M-16s many years ago. A great relief after struggling with its very heavy predecessor the M-14. Just missed getting shot on a firing range at Ft Dix by a fellow trainee who ‘goofed up’.
Goofed up, in full-auto mode.
Fred:
Not blocking any comments.
Qualified shooting 41 of 50 rounds one day before the final day to qualify. Out of the armory M-14, 7.62MM full metal jacket. Shoot 10 in the black at 500 yards with that used weapon. I could part your hair. I would stick with the M-14.
It was said that bullets coming out of an M16 would tumble, so they would do a lot of damage upon impact. Anyway, they reminded me of the Mossberg .22 semi-auto rifle I had at home.
I may have had a ‘profile’ over my vision. I certainly would not have even been able to see a target 500 yds away. I was an ‘expert’ with grenades however.
I remember drill sgts telling us that shooting the dirt in front of the pop-up targets was a good idea, because M16 bullets striking the targets would not necessarily register.
(Almost?) every time these events occur, we hear about how mental health issues should keep assualt weapons out of the hands of ‘troubled people’. It seems like it’s difficult to do that. Or maybe hundreds & hundreds are denied access, and it’s just a few getting them anyway. Go figure.
Eighteen people were killed in shootings at a bowling alley and a bar on Wednesday night in Lewiston, Maine, Governor Janet Mills said in a Thursday morning press conference. Thirteen people were injured.
Las Vegas…
The Las Vegas Mass Shooter Had 13 Rifles Outfitted with Bump Stocks. He Used Them to Fire 1,049 Rounds. Aug 3, 2018
The Trump administration later banned bump stocks. How about that?
Where were the good guys with guns who could have stopped Robert Card?
ERic:
I check in the trash, looking for comments which should not be there. If Joel did not do it and I did not, I restore it.
You can thank the Supreme Court for our current struggle with weapons proliferation.
@Jack,
Correct. When Scalia convinced the majority that the obvious link in the 2nd Amendment between bearing arms and membership in a well-regulated militia could be severed, it was all over. Any ammosexual who owned a gun was “bearing arms,” according to the SCOTUS.
Feh.
