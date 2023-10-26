Terrorism by US Citizen Comes to Lewiston, Maine

Bill Haskell | October 26, 2023 7:15 am



Initially reported as 22 dead and maybe 50 wounded by a single white US terrorist in Lewiston, Maine. No reasoning for it. Maybe mental illness. When does reality come to America? Bullet spewing weapons are getting into the hands of people who should never have them. Time to grow up America.

Lewiston is the second most populous city in the U.S. state of Maine and the most central city in Androscoggin County.

Edited: “Robert Card, 40, as a person of interest in the attack. Card was described as a firearms instructor believed to be in the Army Reserve and assigned to a training facility in Saco, Maine.

Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks in the summer of 2023. It did not provide details about his treatment or condition, but said Card had reported ‘hearing voices and threats to shoot up’ the military base.'” Associated Press News, AP News

Obviously, he still had access.