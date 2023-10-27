SCOTUS declined to hear AG Paxton’s Texas v. Pennsylvania

Angry Bear | October 27, 2023 7:38 am



The Supreme Court declined to hear the case, Texas v. Pennsylvania. December 20, 2020.

Two days ago, during a press conference Rachel Scott drew the ire of Republicans as she asked a question of newly appointed House Speaker Mike Johnson. Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA) was instrumental in the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

ABC News congressional reporter Rachel Scott began to ask Johnson whether he stands by his role in the scheme. His colleagues laughed at and booed her while she was still speaking. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) could be heard lamenting, “oh God,” as Scott asked her question. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) yelled, “Shut up! Shut up!”

Johnson himself shook his head and said, “Next question.” As noted by The New York Times, Johnson was “the most important architect of the Electoral College objections.”

In December 2020, the congressman gathered the support of 105 colleagues in an amicus brief backing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit seeking to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s wins in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“New Speaker and GOP Gang Bully Reporter.” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar