New Way for Consumers to Access Sanofi’s Lantus Diabetes Prescriptions for $35

Bill Haskell | October 27, 2023 1:46 pm



What is occurring in this announcement is GoodRx working or negotiating with Sanofi to reduce out-of-pocket costs to consumers for Sanofi’s Lantus, a treatment for diabetes. The out of pocket costs will be capped at $35.00. Great cost relief news for people who are not on Medicare, etc.

More of the GoodRx announcement below.

GoodRx Announces New Way for Consumers to Access Sanofi’s Lantus for $35 at Over 70,000 Pharmacies Nationwide, GoodRx, Lauren Casparis (contact)

Integration allows people living with diabetes – with or without insurance – to access Sanofi’s most-prescribed insulin at a fixed rate anywhere GoodRx is accepted

A leading resource (GoodRx) for healthcare savings and information, today announced it is working with Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), a global leader in diabetes care, to offer a new way for people living with diabetes to access Lantus® (insulin glargine injection) 100 Units/mL in the U.S. for only $35.

This collaboration builds on Sanofi’s recent announcement to lower the list price for Lantus and cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 for all patients with commercial insurance, which goes into effect January 1, 2024. It leverages GoodRx’s reach and scale to broaden access and affordability for people living with diabetes and means, effective today, all Americans with a valid prescription, regardless of insurance status, can use GoodRx at over 70,000 U.S. retail pharmacies to access a 30-day supply of Lantus for only $35.

The number of Americans living with diabetes is increasing every year. Currently, an estimated 37.3 million Americans (approximately 11.3% of the U.S. population) have diabetes, and roughly 8.4 million of them use insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association.

Other Information and History;

Some history on similar drug costs. Sanofi’s new pricing will be a welcome relief to people requiring treatment for diabetes. Six million diabetic Americans watched as insulin (Humalog-Insulin Lispro) prices tripled under Azar’s watch at Eli Lilly from 2007 to 2017. During his tenure as president and vice president, Eli Lilly raised the price of Humalog by 345% from $2,657.88 per year to $9,172.80 per year. The resulting pricing shock forced some patients to attempt rationing their taking of the product which in some cases caused death.