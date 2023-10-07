Robert Waldmann | October 7, 2023 5:07 am



New York Times political reporter focuses on a minor issue involving Democrats and not the utter collapse and insanity of the Republican party.

One might think that the story of leading candidate Donald Trump casually revealing top secret information was worth further discussion aside from the article printed on page A3.

One might imagine that the complete inability of Republicans in the House of Representatives to do anything non desctructive is worth a mention.

One might imagine that the Fentanyl overdose epidemic is worth discussing (worth another post here – really I meant to write that post and not this post).

But Peter Baker thinks the big news is: dog bites man. Literally. That’s what he choses to discuss. Now. Today.

I wish I thought this was deliberate self parody.

I actually think that this is an important problem with the New York Times and other elite MSM organs.