Buprenorphine Naltrexone III

Robert Waldmann | October 7, 2023 2:45 pm



This is the latest in a series of posts about drug assisted therapy (DAT) of opioid use disorder (OUD).

I will repeat things which I wrote here and here. The bottom line, so far, is that there is strong evidence that drug assisted therapy ov OUD is effective and many extremely establishment experts complain that it is not more universally available.

Today I want to talk about politics, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Politics:

Here I think this is one issue which should be a political winner for Joe Biden. I read that “fentanyl” was one of the words most often used during the GOP presidential candidate candidate debate. As noted by Paul Waldmann “The presidential campaign is making us dumber on opioids.” The Republicans want to talk about the US Mexico border and conflate asylum seekers and fentanyl smugglers. It is estimated that 90% of fentanyl enters at legal ports of entry (it is not bulky like marijuana so it is easy to hide). Waldman notes that one year’s US demand would fit in one tractor trailer (and so be very hard to find if hidden in 100). Interception at the border is not practical. I note that most arrested smugglers are US citizens (of course it is easier to cross the border if one is) and that, as far as I know, no asylum seeker has been caught with fentanyl.

In contrast, treatment of addiction might work. I think Biden should promise free treatment including access to treatments with effectiveness demonstrated by by clinical trials for everyone who requests it without delay or cost to the patient. I think this is a political winner. There are many voters who know and care about people with OUD.

I see two delicate issues. I hint at one with “clinical trials”. I think it important that people have access to drug assisted therapy (DAT). I think there is a risk that they will get access only to alchololics anonymous like 12 step program therapy. I am very very sure that arguing against counseling based therapy is a political loser (especially if one considers that the counseling is often to open one’s heart and feel the love of Jesus). I am quite sure that an option to try without medication must also be offered (for political reasons). I think that (even with the current Supreme Court) it will be possible for the executive branch to say that patients must be treated even if they don’t participate in counseling sessions (that is drugs alone must be available as recommended jointly by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. But, since money is required, this would have to be snuck past Congress.

The other is Hunter Biden. I think that Joe Biden can mention that he has been there and dealth with a similar problem in his family. I suspect that Republicans will claim the initiative is an effort to distract attention from Burisma and Hunter’s Chinese dealings. I think this can work out (many will not find the GOP line despicable but there is no hope of reaching them anyway). I wonder if Hunter Biden could become the spokesman for the effort (you know to undo some of the damage he did to his dad’s career).

I think that this (like universal at no cost to the patient access to contraception including long acting reversible contraception) is a political winner.

One another topic (should be for another post ?) I have been thinking about buprenorphine, naltrexone and the stimulants cocaine and metheamphetamine.

An issue which came to my mind recently and which I think it worth discussing is that cocaine is often cut and replaced with fentanyl to hide the over-dilution. This is sometimes done sloppily leading to fenanyl overdoses of people who did not know they were consuming opiates.

This is another reason to provide naltrexone to all who request it — it can protect against the tempation to use opiates and can also protect from opiates that people don’t even know are there (so this is a harm reduction use of naltrexone not an addiction treatment use).

similarly buprenorphine also blocks opioid receptors. This is an additional benefit of DAT of OUD for people with combined opioid and stimulant addiction.

The other issue is a literature suggesting that buprenorphine is also useful for reducing cravings for and use of cocaine and methamphetamine. This is an unproven hypothesis. Much of the evidence comes from animal studies (that is one of a really large number of publications most of whose abstracts I haven’t read).

There was a strange randomized controlled trial (see also here) in which it was tested whether buprenorphine provided additional benefits if combined with naltrexone (I don’t even see how this could work). The result was that there was not a significant effect on the principal outcome measure but additional statistical analysis showed a statistically significant benefit. This sort of data analysis is not at all well received in the medical literature and does not convince the FDA. But how was it supposed to work with an opioid antagonist included ?

There is a newer literature with promising results regarding methamphetamine addiction (oddly much of the research done in Iran). “Conclusions: Buprenorphine augmentation, in comparison with the placebo, significantly reduced the craving to use METH during treatment with the Matrix program.”

“Comparing the effect of buprenorphine and methadone in the reduction of methamphetamine craving: a randomized clinical trial” “All 40 patients completed the study. Both drugs were effective in decreasing methamphetamine craving during methamphetamine withdrawal. Reduction of craving in the buprenorphine group was significantly more than in the methadone group (P < 0.05).”

Or how about Buproprion (welbutrin) ? “Both medications were effective in the reduction of methamphetamine cravings. Reduction of craving in the buprenorphine group was significantly more than the bupropion group (P = 0.011). Overall, a significant main effect of day (P <0.001) and group (P = 0.011) and a non-significant group-by-day interaction (P >0.05) were detected.”

For those who want a more prestigious journal, here is a trial of bupropion and naltrexone published in the very top New England Journal of Medicine. “Bupropion and Naltrexone in Methamphetamine Use Disorder”

“

A total of 403 participants were enrolled in stage 1, and 225 in stage 2. In the first stage, 18 of 109 participants (16.5%) in the naltrexone–bupropion group and 10 of 294 (3.4%) in the placebo group had a response. In the second stage, 13 of 114 (11.4%) in the naltrexone–bupropion group and 2 of 111 (1.8%) in the placebo group had a response. The weighted average response across the two stages was 13.6% with naltrexone–bupropion and 2.5% with placebo, for an overall treatment effect of 11.1 percentage points (Wald z-test statistic, 4.53; P<0.001). Adverse events with naltrexone–bupropion included gastrointestinal disorders, tremor, malaise, hyperhidrosis, and anorexia. Serious adverse events occurred in 8 of 223 participants (3.6%) who received naltrexone–bupropion during the trial.

Conclusions

Among adults with methamphetamine use disorder, the response over a period of 12 weeks among participants who received extended-release injectable naltrexone plus oral extended-release bupropion was low but was higher than that among participants who received placebo.”

“The primary outcome was a response, defined as at least three methamphetamine-negative urine samples out of four samples obtained at the end of stage 1 or stage 2”

Not great but statistically significantly better than nothing.

Oh and a new trial is recruiting

This is plenty for me to support drug assisted treatment of cocaine and methamphetamine addiction, but I am a fanatical enthusiast, and I don’t propose that Joe Biden insist on it.