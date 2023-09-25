Fentanyl, Methadone, Buprenorphine and Naltrexone

Robert Waldmann | September 25, 2023 7:00 am



One of these things is not like the others. Fentanyl is killing about 70,000 Americans a year. The others are known to be useful in treating opioid dependency yet (in 2014 sorry will Google more) only half of private opioid use disorder treatment programs offered pharmaceuticals and less tha one third of patients actually received the drugs “The proportion of opioid treatment admissions with treatment plans that included receiving medications fell from 35 percent in 2002 to 28 percent in 2012.9” This is crazy.

There is one claim in the linked article which is also not like the others “Medications should be combined with behavioral counseling for a “whole patient” approach, known as Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT).” that is a complete quote. There is no citation of a reference supporting the claim. I have read that claim many times recently. I have not seen any link to any supporting evidence (I will assume for the sake of argument that there is evidence somewhere that a “‘whole patient'” approach is more effective than a just give them pills (or gum) approach, but I haven’t run across any links to it.

A link to (slightly) more recent data “However, overall use of medications in the USA remains low. In 2017, only 16.3% of specialty treatment programs offered any single medication for alcohol use disorder treatment and 35.5% offered any single medication for opioid use disorder treatment. ”

Importantly, “A recent report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine concluded that “a lack of availability or utilization of behavioral interventions is not a sufficient justification to withhold medications to treat opioid use disorder” [15]. This statement reflects mounting support for the use of medications in the absence of psychosocial therapy.” [National Academies of Sciences E, and Medicine. Medications for opioid use disorder save lives. Washington, DC; 2019.] The National Acadamies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine are not fringe or obscure, yet I have read again and again that “Medications should be combined with behavioral counseling” without either a reference to this report or an attempt to refute its claims.

In particular, I have a strong opinion about Naltrexone, which is an opioid antagonist — no dose causes euphoria, it can not be abused. It is currently a prescription medicine in the USA. Why ? What if someone trying to kick an opioid habit wants to precommit to no high today without dealing with doctors ? Why not. Frankly the side effects of which patients complain sound a lot like complaints most people make and also like symptoms of opioid withdrawal. I think Naltrexone should be available over the counter. Why not (costs and benefit analysis please not just costs and especially not hypothetical costs).

I also ask why ” geographic disparities in access to buprenorphine remain”ed at least in 2017 ? Why isn’t Biden campaigning (more strenuously and loudly) for universal access to effective opioid addiction treatment ?

Googling I just learned there are last 6 months slow release Buprenorphine implants FDA approved over 7 years ago. Why was I ignorant about that ? The courtesy of not typing “because you are dumb and lazy” is requested.

This ends the maybe useful part of the post. Below I speculate about why drug treatment of drug addiction isn’t more available.