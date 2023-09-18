Gasoline, Part D, and Medicare Inflationary Increases

Angry Bear | September 18, 2023 7:00 am



Simple commentary. Just started to receive information on increases. Gasoline is a no brainer. We drive a fuel efficient vehicle and do five over as opposed to what others do. It is interesting to hear the complaints. Thirty-gallon gasoline tank plus fast driving and you are getting into some serious money. You can only tell them if they will listen. Most will not and get belligerent.

Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of the year.

I do not have exact numbers for healthcare inflation. I am reading projected numbers of 6%.

Oil prices spike as Saudi Arabia, Russia extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through December, qz.com, Jon Gambrell

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed Tuesday to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of this year, trimming 1.3 million barrels of crude out of the global market and boosting energy prices.

The dual announcements from Riyadh and Moscow pushed benchmark Brent crude above $90 a barrel in trading Tuesday afternoon, a price unseen in the market since November.

The countries’ moves could will increase inflation and the cost for motorists at gasoline pumps. It also puts new pressure on Saudi Arabia’s relationship with the United States. President Joe Biden last year warned the kingdom there would be unspecified “consequences” for partnering with Russia on cuts as Moscow wages war on Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia’s announcement, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, said the country still would monitor the market and could take further action if necessary. Adding . . .

“This additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets.”

In our neighborhood, this amounts to about 30 cents a gallon more for gasoline. This will not deter the Too big, Too fast, Too often crowd who will go zooming down the highway 10 to 20 mph faster. And then claim those doing the speed limit or 5+ over are impeding traffic.

AARP Walgreens Part D for Medicare recipients will be up nine dollars more a month. About a 32% increase. Part B Premiums according to the Medicare trustees will increase an average monthly premium to ~$174.80 in 2024. This is up from $164.90 in 2023. This reflects a 6% increase.

Senior Citizens League estimates the Alzheimer’s treatment, Leqembi, may add $5 per month to the average monthly Medicare Part B premium next year.

They are speculating again on what the increase in SS will be. Right now they are saying about 3.2%. The average monthly payout at 65 in in 2023 is $1,825. A 3.2% increase would result in a monthly payout of $1883.

No factored into this is Medicare Supplemental Insurance increases.