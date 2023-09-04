Chrome Messes Up

Robert Waldmann | September 4, 2023 7:57 am



Is anyone else having trouble with Chrome. I get a page not private error when I tried to open this page. I am now using Firefox.

Chrome seems to have added a popup which, first of all, demands attention, but second of all causes older Chrome to correctly note that Chrome has become malware and block my access (for example to this page).

Now many companies do this sort of stuff, but, until now, Alphabet has behaved well. I think it important to make clear to them that they messed up so they don’t do stuff like this again.

Now to get the screenshot from the blocked computer to this one was another hassle but here it is.