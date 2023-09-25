A Healthcare Insurance System Making Patients Sicker and CEOs Rich

Bill Haskell | September 25, 2023 7:30 am



A bit of a rewrite on this commentary to make it clear and precise in what it is saying. What is occcuring is the Insurance Companies and their CEOs are profiting off of our illness. Insurance Policy pricing goes up along with the healthcare insurance deductibles. Unless one can afford the insurance premiums, people rely on higher deductibles.

The System Makes Patients Sick and CEOs Rich (levernews.com), Wendell Potter

Health insurance companies are on a spending spree buying back shares of their own stock. An illegal gimmick until a few years ago. It has made a few insurance company CEOs rich. This comes at a time when one hundred million Americans are saddled with medical debt.

Share repurchases benefit top executives and other shareholders at the expense of the insurers’ customers. It especially hurts the health plan enrollees having high out-of-pocket requirements. This results in their being buried under a mountain of medical debt. As Forbes reported last July, those out-of-pocket requirements have reached such heights that millions of Americans are now “functionally uninsured.”

The seven investor-owned health insurers disclosed how much money their top executives made last year. (This is required by the SEC of publicly traded companies). We can see just how important that gimmick has become to the people who are ultimately responsible for:

whether we get the care our doctors say we need,

how much we have to send them every month in premiums and,

how much we have to shell out in copays and deductibles before they’ll start paying our medical bills.

As Bob Herman, a journalist at health care news outlet STAT, reports,

In 2022, the CEOs of the seven major publicly traded health insurance and services conglomerates consisting of CVS Health, UnitedHealth Group, Cigna, Elevance Health, Centene, Humana, and Molina Healthcare combined pay was more than $335 million. This according to a STAT analysis of annual financial disclosures. The total was 18% more than the 2021 record. High-flying stock prices again were fueling a vast majority of the gains. Health Insurance CEO Compensation 2022

An analysis of how much of the premiums and tax dollars the companies were using to buy back shares of their own stock was done. It revealed they spent a combined $141 billion on share repurchases between 2007 and 2022.

Keep in mind this is $141 billion which that otherwise could have been used to reduce our premiums and deductibles. An unknown number of American families could likely avoid bankruptcy and away from GoFundMe campaigns. Instead, the funds were used to increase the wealth of their shareholders and top executives.

A strong case could be of the biggest beneficiaries of the stock buybacks being the companies’ CEOs. Why so? The value of the shares of stock they hold increases every time their companies repurchase shares.

It works like this: when a company buys back shares, it reduces the number of shares outstanding, and results in inflating the value of each remaining share of stock.

I benefited from this gimmick myself when I was at Cigna because a portion of my compensation was paid, in one way or another, in stock.

What I was paid in stock, however, was a tiny fraction of what my CEO was paid. When I was Cigna’s chief spokesman, I told reporters, about 90 percent of the CEO’s compensation was “at risk,” meaning most of their salary was paid based on how well the company met shareholders’ financial expectations. Whether and how much the company increased the value of each share of stock (earnings per share, or EPS) was a determining factor.

Not much has changed in how CEOs are compensated since I left Cigna in 2008. As STAT’s Herman reported last year when he compiled insurance company CEOs’ compensation figures for 2021, roughly 87 percent of their pay came from exercised and vested stock.

When much of your pay is “at risk,” you can be certain the CEOs’ top priority is to do whatever it takes to boost earnings per share. Their net worth depends on it. Every time Cigna announced quarterly earnings, my net worth would go up or down based largely on how shareholders reacted to the EPS number. A number which could be artificially inflated upward by share buybacks during the quarter. The swings in my net worth were negligible compared to my CEO’s. (Cigna’s current CEO, by the way, took the top spot among health insurance executives in 2021 with a $91-million haul. In 2022, he landed in second place with $37.1 million in total compensation.)

The salary the insurance CEOs make these days is especially alarming when you consider they are getting more and more of it from us as taxpayers. The three smallest of the seven big for-profit insurers consisting of Centene, Humana, and Molina get 80 to 90 percent+ of their revenue from taxpayers through the Medicare Advantage plans they operate and the state Medicaid programs they manage.

And what should be especially alarming is the CEO of Molina, the smallest of the taxpayer-dependent companies was paid the most last year by far.

Of the $335 million the seven CEOs were paid last year, more than half of it, $181 million, went to Molina’s CEO, Joseph Zubretsky. As STAT’s Herman reported,

“More than 80% of Molina’s revenues come from Medicaid, the state and federal insurance program that covers low-income people.”

Zubretsky’s compensation package, Herman noted, “is one of the largest ever among health insurance executives.”

The total is even more eye-popping when you look at how Molina’s CEO pay has jumped over the past ten years — from $9.5 million in 2012 to $180.8 million last year.

Molina hired Zubretsky in November 2017 after posting a significant quarterly loss. His hiring was announced at the same time the company said it

planned to lay off fifteen hundred employees,

exit some of the markets it served and,

jack up premiums on the Affordable Care Act marketplace plans by 55 percent.

To be fair, all seven of the companies are far bigger than they were ten years ago. But that growth has been fueled largely by mergers and acquisitions, not by organic growth of their health plan membership.

As STAT‘s Bob Herman wrote: