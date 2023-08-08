Open Thread August 8, 2023-Are Electric Vehicles Green?
I saw this the other day while looking for commentary to bring to AB. You can read the rest at the NYT. An easy read. Starter topic. Maybe EVs are not so environmentally friendly the way we are manufacturing them, the materials and the amounts used, and how we mine them.
Raw materials can be problematic.
“Like many other batteries, the lithium-ion cells that power most electric vehicles rely on raw materials — like cobalt, lithium and rare earth elements — that have been linked to grave environmental and human rights concerns. Cobalt has been especially problematic.”
For example, “Mining cobalt produces hazardous tailings and slags that can leach into the environment, and studies have found high exposure in nearby communities, especially among children, to cobalt and other metals. Extracting the metals from their ores also requires a process called smelting, which can emit sulfur oxide and other harmful air pollution.”
As taken from: NYT, March 2, 2021, How Green Are Electric Vehicles? Hiroko Tabuchi and Brad Plumer
The climate-friendly cows bred to belch less methane
Reuters – August 8
… The arrival of commercially available genetics to produce dairy cattle that emit less methane could help reduce one of the biggest sources of the potent greenhouse gas, scientists and cattle industry experts say.
Burps are the top source of methane emissions from cattle. Semex, the genetics company that sold Loewith the semen, said adoption of the low-methane trait could reduce methane emissions from Canada’s dairy herd by 1.5% annually, and up to 20%-30% by 2050. …
If adopted widely, low-methane breeding could have a “profound impact” on cattle emissions globally, said Frank Mitloehner, professor of animal science at University of California Davis, who was not involved in developing the trait.
Some dairy industry officials remain unconvinced about low-methane breeding, saying it could lead to digestion problems.
Canada’s agriculture department said in an email that it has not yet assessed the methane evaluation system underlying the product but that reducing emissions from livestock was “extremely important.”
Livestock account for 14.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Methane is the second-biggest greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide. …
And, methane is a much more potent (25x) greenhouse gas than CO2.
The Importance of Methane
Setting aside the mode of propulsion there’s the car itself, which is no different than the other cars of those makes and models: they’re made out of plastic, a petroleum by-product, a ‘fossil fuel.” But for the motors and the fuel, they’re the same car
I have an eMini; we were well aware of the trade-offs before buying it …
@Ten,
I used to say that it made no sense to drive an EV here in RI, since 84% of electricity is generated by natural gas, so your fuel is really methane. But then there’s this:
“EVs convert over 77% of the electrical energy from the grid to power at the wheels. Conventional gasoline vehicles only convert about 12%–30% of the energy stored in gasoline to power at the wheels.”
It’s noticeable, the first time you drive one, it is scary fast. Nimble
I’m actually (currently) not too far north of you, I don’t think the sources are that different. It’s not like back home where it’s all hydro. The important part for me is I’ve been driving it for nine months now without seeing an appreciable increase in my power bill.
energy is consumed getting the gasoline to the service station, etc from crude in the ground.
energy is consumed generating electricity, gas/diesel turbines, boiler systems etc which have ‘efficiencies’. power lines’ transmission resistance consumes watts…. hydrocarbon generation has much the same supply chain as the car.
over the weekend on google time with a few other old guys from college years we talked of old times etc. the 50 year old son of one of our deceased group attends was explaining his job. he is the only one in the group working!
he is working ‘system engineering’ and related his company exceeded their 5 year group in two years. interestingly he did not call it system engineering, which suggests he thought us old guys might not be familiar.
it seems that the engineering/statistical science to maximize a function constrained by multiple variables, externalities if you will, is sorely needed.
he related they will hire anyone capable!
optimization studies are needed in energy and many other places.
The Big Ifs… if we all (most of us?) switch to electric vehicles, “if we can make our grids zero-carbon, then vehicle emissions drop way”
How Green Are Electric Vehicles?
NY Times – March 2, 2021
In short: Very green. But plug-in cars still have environmental effects. Here’s a guide to the main issues and how they might be addressed.
Argument about the value of any particular climate action ignores the stiffness of the multiply interlocked economic system. Switching to electric vehicles is valuable not merely in itself, but also in providing economic and climate incentives for acceleration of green electricity. A stiff interlocked economic system needs to be attacked by government nudges at multiple points, in order to achieve climate goals.