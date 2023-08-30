Ford Reveals New Lineup of EV Chargers + a Home Version

Bill Haskell | August 30, 2023 11:00 am



This is mostly about commercial charging stations for companies. However, the company does offer a home version which I have added a picture and the pricing. Not cheap. It does solve the issue of where do I charge my vehicle? Not endorsing this as it is early on in the introduction of EVs and barely touching on the economics of an EV.

Still, my Detroit attachment to automotive.

The other factor(s), needing to be brought to the forefront is the cost of materials over time. Materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, and other materials supply are adequate and easy to obtain now. As the switch to EVs, etc. rams up, these materials will become less available due to a more a difficult process of obtaining them and a decreasing supply. Costs will increase. We touched upon the issue here:

Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions, Angry Bear.

This may not be a forever solution and wasting resource due to vanity will cost us now and in the future. The IEA was detailing the extent of the resources as presented in an earlier commentary at of Angry Bear.

Ford Pro Reveals New Lineup of EV Chargers for Commercial Customers, DBusiness Magazine, Tin Keenan

Ford Pro, the commercial division within Dearborn’s Ford Motor Co., today revealed new charging hardware added to its suite of end-to-end solutions to help make it easier for commercial customers to transition their fleets to electric.

The new Series 2 AC Charging Station 80 amp and expanded DC Fast Charger options are designed for commercial vehicle use and have several with new features.

Coupled with Ford Pro’s charging management software, the company says it provides a fully integrated solution that simplifies EV charging for both Ford and non-Ford electric vehicles. Charging times, which can take hours, were not provided.

Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro . . .

“We’re committed to helping businesses make the transition to electric easy with a single-minded focus on curated commercial charging solutions. With our tailored EV consulting and portfolio of charging hardware and software solutions, we can design, implement, and operate solutions for Ford and other brands that will last for many years to come. And we are not afraid to tell customers when electrification is not yet a good fit and support them with other solutions.”

Ford Pro’s BEV Fit team offers available complimentary consulting to customers to help identify available incentives, consult on charging site design and construction, and collaborate with local utilities on energy needs.

Now available for pre-order, the Series 2 AC Charging Station 80 amp comes with features that simplify and help improve the charging experience at the workplace for fleet operators and their drivers including:

Enhanced security with RFID that limits unwanted charger access. Fleet operators can issue a unique Ford Pro RFID card to control access to chargers enabling charging sessions to be limited to specific individuals or vehicles, by specifying day and times for access. The new RFID software also supports Ford and non-Ford vehicles unlocking the ability for fleet operators to track energy reports through Ford Pro’s charging management software.

Improved detachable cable and connector reduces time and expense of charger repairs avoiding replacement of the entire charging station if a cable or connector is damaged.

Wide range of connectivity options with cellular pre-configured and optional Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity for locations with restricted cellular coverage.

The new Series 2 AC Charging Station 80 Amp will be ISO-15118 ready and equipped to enable future functionality over the air such as advanced vehicle to charger communications that can identify and log when a specific vehicle connects. Ford Pro designed the new hardware to be ready for the future, so customers are better prepared for new electric vehicles and capabilities to come.

New LCD screen on the Series 2 charger displays step-by-step instructions to initiate charging and important information including charge duration, fault alerts, energy usage, and more.

Temperature sensors to monitor and alert for overheating by derating the charger automatically.

Extended operating temperature range of -40C (-40F) to 50C (122F) and operating altitude of up to 3500m to serve the needs of customers in more places.

The new Ford Pro charging hardware is backed by a three-year warranty on charger parts and labor and continues to provide around-the-clock tech support to help increase uptime and productivity for customers.

Ford Pro Telematics, chargers, software, and service work seamlessly to provide fleet operators and managers with a single solution to monitor their vehicle network 24/7.

Ford Pro also is revealing extended DC Fast Charger options in 180kW and 240kW giving fleet operators and their drivers more versatility at their workplace with more power and shortened charge times. Aluminum pedestals feature an improved cable retractor and a sleeker look. The new Ford Pro DC Fast Chargers are available for pre-order here.

Ford Pro Chargers work with Ford Pro’s smart charging software to help ensure vehicles are charged when customers need them. The integrated software and hardware solution helps fleet managers optimize how, when and where EVs are charged along with utility reimbursement reporting, important for home-based drivers.

Using Ford Pro Charging solutions also can allow customers to charge more vehicles at a given time. Customers can deploy more EVs without necessarily needing to wait for an infrastructure upgrade. The software also tracks performance and provides fleet managers with insights like kWh consumption, charge speed and distance to empty, and helps optimize total cost of ownership.

Ford Pro says businesses can help lower their total cost of ownership through understanding the various incentives available to them. To help ease confusion, Ford Pro has compiled commercial incentives to make it easy to find available tax credits on EV, charging equipment and charging installation costs here.

The company also launched a program with professional services firm Ernst & Young to help give customers no-cost information to learn about IRA tax credits for which they may qualify. Available incentives include:

Up to a 30 percent federal tax credit on charging and installation costs.

Up to $7,500 back on each new qualified EV purchased in 2023.

Hundreds of federal, state, and local EV incentives and rebates.

Commercial & Home EV Charging Stations & Products, Ford Pro™

Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions, Angry Bear as taken from IEA Executive Summary.