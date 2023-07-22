Open Thread July 22, 2023 Can Justices be Influenced?

Angry Bear | July 22, 2023 7:00 am



Senate Democrats are not having fun these days unless they’re attacking a conservative Supreme Court Justice. Thursday’s markup of their judicial “ethics” bill was the event of the season. Leading the charge was Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse claiming the High Court is “captured by special interests.”

Mr. Whitehouse brought up “freebie vacations.” He also criticized the Justices for receiving friend-of-the-court briefs from what he called “flotillas of coordinated front group amici.” Think tanks and other groups having the nerve to speak their minds on pending cases. Whitehouse: “Some amici have been paid by parties. Others have masked special interests out to influence the law.”

