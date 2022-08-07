Investigating a Supreme Court Justice

run75441 | August 7, 2022 7:00 am



Retreating to the political side of Angry Bear. Atrios, had “You Could Fire Him” up on Friday. This concerns Justice Kavanaugh and how he was pushed into the position on SCOTUS by upper management. There are some overlooked issues with his application “references” for the position. It appears the boss did not read them. Atrios is citing an Esquire article which I am going to do similar.

There are certain issues Biden could improve upon. However, we are coming off a pandemic which was not mishandled by Congress in the same manner as the 2008 recovery. With the right fiscal packages, Biden saved the nation from going through an economic downturn similar to 2008.

FBI Director Christopher Wray had a tough day in Thursday’s hearing in front of the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary. First there was fake tough guy Cruz putting his cowboy boot he claims to wear in Congress. On the back of the boot is a flag, the Gonzalez battle flag on the FBI extremist list as a potential indicator. “Wray: Trump WH Directed Kavanaugh Background Probe in 2018” | Snopes.com

These questions and answers begin at the 02:09:49 mark in this video:

Whitehouse: As you know, we are now entering the fourth year of a frustrating saga that began with an August 2019 letter from me and Sen. Coons, regarding the Kavanaugh supplemental background investigation. And I’d like to try to get that matter wrapped up. First, is it true that after Kavanaugh-related tips were separated from regular tipline traffic, they were forwarded to White House counsel without investigation? Wray: I apologize in advance that it has been frustrating for you. We have tried to be clear in our process. So when it comes to the tipline, we wanted to make sure that the White House had all the information we have, so when the hundreds of calls start coming in, we gathered those up, reviewed them and provided them to the White House… Whitehouse: Without investigation? (long pause) Wray: We reviewed them and then provided them to… Whitehouse: You reviewed them for purposes of separating them from tipline traffic, but did not further investigate the ones that related to Kavanaugh, correct? Wray: Correct. Whitehouse: Is it also true that, in that supplemental BI, the FBI took direction from the White House as to whom the FBI would question and even what questions the FBI would ask? Wray: So, it is true that, consistent with the longstanding process that we have had going all the way back to at least the Bush administration, the Obama administration, the Trump administration, and continue to follow currently under the Biden administration, that in a limited supplemental BI, we take direction from the requesting entity, which in this case was the White House, as to what followup they want. That’s the direction we’ve followed. That’s the direction we’ve consistently followed throughout the decades, frankly. You asked specifically about “who” and “what”? Whitehouse: Yeah. Is it true? Wray: It is true as to the “who.” I’m not sure as I sit here whether it’s also true as to the “what questions,” but it is true as to the “who” we interviewed.

So, we have a SCOTUS Justice who was not properly vetted or investigated by the FBI because a corrupt “pres” said no. I guess we could give him two weeks of severance and send him on his way?

“Eschaton: You Could Fire Him” (eschatonblog.com)

“FBI Director: White House Guided Probe into Brett Kavanaugh’s Background” (esquire.com)