The Thought running Through my Mind was “Who will be the Judge in Florida?”

run75441 | June 11, 2023 10:39 am



The second question; Why do Repubs get to pick the judges they wish to appear before? And the third question? Why do Dems get whatever is available? I was thinking about this happenstance on Friday when I read trump would appear in Federal Court in Florida. And yes, trump appointee Judge Aileen Cannon came to mind. Here we are once again . . .

How does Judge Cannon get to be the assigned to oversee the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump? This coming after the judge’s earlier unbiased performance requiring the Feds to appeal to a conservative 11th District Court of Appeals. Indeed, the 11th went a bit further than the issue brought to them by the DOJ. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Cannon had no jurisdiction to hear Trump’s complaint in the first place. And any other outcome, the court explained, would constitute “a radical reordering of our caselaw” violating “bedrock separation-of-powers limitations.” Slate’s Mark Stern explained the put down and the warning by the COA to Federal Judge Aileen Cannon.

It remains to be seen whether Judge Cannon will voluntarily recuse herself from this hearing or not. If not, for sure the DOJ will be filing such a request.

Grabbing a bag of popcorn to munch on while this plays out.