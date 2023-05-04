The un(der)employment rate leads wage growth: 2023 update

NewDealdemocrat | May 4, 2023 7:00 am



– by New Deal democrat

﻿I had already planned on taking an updated look at wage growth today, but there was a little flutter on twitter about job openings and last week’s Q1 wage and benefits data, so that sealed the deal.

To wit: as I used to write many times during the last expansion, wage growth is a long lagging indicator. It tends to increase only after unemployment (or even better, underemployment) falls to a level where labor begins to have some bargaining power. For the underemployment rate, this was about 9%. It took over half a decade after the Great Recession for the U6 rate to hit that marker:

So the below graph subtracts the U6 rate from 9% (red), so that any rate lower than 9% shows as a positive, compared with the YoY% change in average nonsupervisory wages (light blue) and wages measured by the quarterly employment cost index (dark blue):

Because the underemployment rate went to over 20% in the first few months of the pandemic, the below continuation graph eliminates those months and picks up in the last quarter of 2020:

As the labor market got tighter, wages growth continued to accelerate.

Economist Jason Furman made a similar point several days ago comparing the job openings rate with wage growth. Here’s his graph:

A graph of the quarterly % changes in wage growth in nonsupervisory wages and the employment cost index does not particularly correlate with the quarterly % change in job openings:

But the YoY% change in wages do correlate with the absolute level of job openings:

As the level of employment continues to reach post-pandemic equilibrium, the level of job openings will continue to decline, and the underemployment rate will likely increase. This will cause wage growth to decelerate as well.

