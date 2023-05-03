Selection of In-Box Articles I Found Interesting

run75441 | May 3, 2023 6:30 am



Another collection of articles on various topics from my In-Box. Puling quite a bit from Healthcare. Some interesting articles in this batch. I hope you take a few moments and read some of them. Most are not terribly long winded. I wander in the comments section to see what is being said on various topics. I am not impressed with many of the responses. The ones on carrying bullet-spewing-weapons are just plain ignorant.

Healthcare

Doctor on Board? Legal Do’s and Don’ts of Care Outside the Hospital, MedPage Today, Max Feinstein. The details of “Good Samaritan” laws and more.

The Women of Rural America Are Dying Too Young, The Atlantic, Monica Potts.

Medicaid in GOP’s crosshairs, Gooz News, Merrill Goozner. Republicans in Congress are fixated on increasing the ranks of the uninsured. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy made Medicaid work requirements a key part of the budget cuts that the GOP insists must be part of any agreement to raise the federal debt ceiling.

GOP’s debt-limit bill could lead to 21 million people losing Medicaid, Biden White House says, Vox, Dylan Scott. As many as 21 million Americans could be at risk of losing their Medicaid coverage under the House GOP’s work requirement proposal, according to a new Biden administration analysis shared exclusively with Vox.

CMS Proposed Rules Aim to Increase Medicaid and CHIP Access, Transparency, MedPage Today, Joyce Frieden. For too many people, the [problem] comes from not having real access and not being able to reach that doctor. You may have insurance on paper, but if you can’t in practice get to that chair [in the doctor’s office], it really does make a difference.”

Children’s Health Coverage Report Card, Georgetown CCF Data. Georgetown University CCF’s 2022 child health coverage report finds that the number of uninsured children stabilized between 2019 and 2021, reversing a negative trend.

Why Work Requirements Don’t Work, The Atlantic, James Surowiecki. The debate over the bill is putting in place work requirements for people who get government benefits.

Who Are the Doctors Suing FDA Over the Abortion Pill? MedPage Today, Rachel Robertson. The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine (AHM) remains something of a black box, and four individual physicians are listed as plaintiffs in the case as well.

Have Alternative Payment Models Led To Provider Consolidation? Health Affairs, Fang He. Two trends have transformed the health care industry in the past decade: the rise of alternative payment models and the rapid consolidation of health care providers.

What Can We Learn From Medicaid About Making ACOs Equitable? Health Affairs, Much of the innovation and research related to ACOs has occurred in the context of Medicare and commercial insurance, Medicaid ACOs may have the most to teach us about how payers can structure their ACO initiatives to improve care for the most disadvantaged patients.

Realizing the Potential of Accountable Care in Medicaid, Commonwealth Fund, Authors. While much of the experimentation with ACOs has focused on the Medicare program, Medicaid ACOs have been established in more than a dozen states. Much less is known, however, about the design of Medicaid ACOs and their impact on patients and costs.

Housing

Hotel Booking Is a Post-Truth Nightmare, The Atlantic, Jacob Stern. Buying stuff online is often stressful, but booking a hotel these days is a uniquely excruciating experience.

‘Landlords Are People Too’: Landlords Bravely Protest to Evict People Faster, vice.com, Roshan Abraham. Landlords took to the streets in Canada to protest for what they called “justice,” or overhauling tenant law to evict more people.

Landlord Software Is Making Life Hell for Renters, Report Says, vice.com, Roshan Abraham. Property technology, or proptech, is allowing big landlords to buy homes at scale, raise rents, and evict tenants remotely.

California’s Housing Problem Isn’t What You Think It Is, The Atlantic, Jerusalem Demsas. What has made California the worst in the country for housing is not uniquely bad policy but population growth running up against generically bad policy.

Government, Politics, and Dumb

Gov. Abbott Calls Texas Mass-Shooting Victims ‘Illegal Immigrants,’ businessinsider.com, Lloyd Lee. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is getting criticized for identifying the victims of a Friday mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, as “illegal immigrants” in the same statement in which he offered condolences to their loved ones.

Shocking Parole Board Vote Clears Way for Richard Glossip’s Execution in Oklahoma, theintercept.com, Jordan Smith and Liliana Segura. Over the unprecedented pleas of the attorney general and state lawmakers to spare Glossip’s life, board members voted to deny clemency.

U.S. to set up migrant centers ahead of Title 42 change, Los Angeles Times, Andrea Castillo. The United States will establish regional processing centers for migrants in Colombia and Guatemala in an effort to reduce arrivals at the southern border after a pandemic-era policy ends next month, Biden administration officials announced Thursday.

Why these Democrats are defecting to the Republican Party, Vox, Nicole Narea. Four Democratic lawmakers in West Virginia, Louisiana, and North Carolina switched parties recently.

Economy and Business

Inflation destroys wage hikes in Switzerland, SWI swissinfo.ch. Swiss pay packets decreased by 1.9% in real terms last year as inflation erased wage hikes and further dented spending power.

When Private Equity Firms Bankrupt Their Own Companies, The Atlantic, Brenden Ballou. Companies bought by private equity firms are 10 times as likely to go bankrupt as those that aren’t.

Heat pumps have an image problem, The Washington Post, Shannon Osaka, Heat pumps are having a breakthrough. They have one issue: The wrong name.

Lordstown Motors Warns of Bankruptcy as Foxconn Deal Unravels, msn.com, Sean O’Kane and Chester Dawson. Lordstown Motors Corp. may be forced to cease operations and file for bankruptcy after manufacturing giant Foxconn told the electric-vehicle company that it’s prepared to pull out of a production partnership.

US government spending is propping up the GDP, qz.com, Most economics students understand that government spending boosts gross domestic product, but the latest GDP numbers in the US suggest that government spending also has resulted in increased private investment, compounding its influence on economic growth.

Why Prices, Inflation Are Still Soaring: Corporate Price Gouging, businessinsider.com. Juliana Kaplan. It’s becoming clear that corporate greed is screwing over the US economy.

Vice, once valued at $5.7 billion, may be headed for bankruptcy, qz.com, Aurora Almendral. The company, however, has failed to turn a profit for years, losing money and resorting to successive rounds of staff layoffs.

May FOMC Preview: Without Serious Risk Management, The Fed Will Keep Getting Mugged On All Sides, employamerica.org, Skanda Amarnath. What’s Changed Since The March FOMC Meeting?

Disney’s Lawsuit Against Gov. DeSantis Has Teeth: Law Experts, businessinsider.com, Sindu Sundar. “If it was unequivocally clear that the whole purpose of a law was to retaliate against Disney for its executives’ statements, that’s a First Amendment violation,” said David Schultz, a visiting professor at the University of Minnesota law school, who has taught constitutional law.

Colorado has made it legal for farmers to repair their tractors, qz.com, Diego Lasarte. The state’s new “right to repair” law is a major victory in the fight against planned obsolescence.

Climate

The status of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in 2023, qz.com, Julia Maleck. A new United Nations report shows that global progress on tackling poverty and climate change is falling short.

The US leads the world in weather catastrophes. Here’s why, AP News, Seth Borenstein. Blame geography for the U.S. getting hit by stronger, costlier, more varied and frequent extreme weather than anywhere on the planet, several experts said. Two oceans, the Gulf of Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, jutting peninsulas like Florida, clashing storm fronts and the jet stream combine to naturally brew the nastiest of weather.

Morality

The 90/10 rule of motivations. The one-handed economist, David Zetland. My point is that far more people (80%) are motivated by price (extrinsic incentives) than doing the right thing (intrinsic incentives).

Blogs and Other Links

Infidel753: Link round-up for 30 April 2023, Infidel 753 Blog

Last Week in God … , Homeless on the High Desert, g’da said . .

Substacks

May 1, 2023, Letters from an American, Prof. Heather Cox Richardson

Republicans are angry at a warning from the Department of Veterans Affairs— the VA— that the House bill will force a 22% cut to the department’s budget, costing 81,000 jobs in health services, reducing outpatient visits for veterans by 30 million, increasing food insecurity for about 1.3 million veterans, and adding 134,000 claims to disability backlogs. Republicans insist this is a lie, but they have declined to say where their cuts would come from.

Medicaid in GOP’s crosshairs, Merrill Goozner, GoozNews

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are fixated on increasing the ranks of the uninsured. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy made Medicaid work requirements a key part of the budget cuts that the GOP insists must be part of any agreement to raise the federal debt ceiling, which must be lifted sometime next month or the nation’s economy will be thrown into chaos.

