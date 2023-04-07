run75441 | April 7, 2023 6:30 am



The Overdue Selection of Stuff from My In-Box.

Some days are good at Angry Bear. Getting a background in how to run a Blog by myself at this time. Sometimes run out of ideas. Fortunately, I have good influx of articles hitting my In-Box daily. I recently cleaned out a couple of thousand emails going back a couple of years. Hoping Dan will get better and can join me. He was the brains and is the owner of Angry Bear. I just write or C&P . . .

Not sure how my In-Box is hit with various topics. If you look back you can see a variety of topics each week and they vary. It is interesting. Healthcare always has something going on.

Healthcare

Is It Business as Usual for the Drug Industry? MedPage Today, Alexander C. Egilman, Aaron S. Kesselheim, and Benjamin N. Rome.In January 2023, drug companies hiked prices for nearly 1,000 brand-name drugsopens in a new tab or window, repeating a practice that has become as much a fixture of the start of the year as the Super Bowl and the Oscars.

We Just Checked and Medicaid Work Requirements are Still a Terrible Idea, Center For Children and Families (georgetown.edu) Leonardo Cuello, But you can rest assured that Medicaid work requirements are a consistently and unalterably terrible idea.

Hundreds of thousands of Florida children could lose health coverage with Medicaid cutbacks, tampabay.com, Cindy Krischer Goodman. Florida is about to experience an unprecedented unwinding of Medicaid coverage that could leave more than a million families at risk of losing their free health insurance.

Could the Feds Save States Money on Prescription Drugs? route-fifty.com, Kery Murakami. President Joe Biden in his 2024 budget request to Congress earlier this month proposed letting the federal government negotiate rebates from drug companies on behalf of states.

Moderna’s Steep COVID Vaccine Price: Corporate Greed or Capitalism? MedPage Today, Michael Daignault, MD, and Monica Gandhi. On May 11, the U.S. public health emergency (PHE) for COVID-19 will endopens in a new tab or window. And with it, many Americans will no longer have access to free, government-sponsored COVID vaccines.

Law and Politics

Wisconsin Supreme Court Election Funded by Jan. 6 Megadonor, theintercept.com, Akela Lacy. Far-right political funders — including those who continued pouring money into attempts to overthrow the 2020 race after the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — are putting millions into trying to throw the race to the right-wing candidate.

Chicago’s Imperfect Choice, The Atlantic, David Axelrod. While a judge arraigns Donald Trump in New York City, voters in Chicago will be rendering their own verdict on who should lead the nation’s third-largest city.

The New York Indictment Is Not Even Trump’s Biggest Legal Problem, The Atlantic, David A. Graham. The documents matter is different. Unlike the DOJ probe into Trump’s attempts to steal the 2020 election (which, like the documents investigation, is being run by Special Counsel Jack Smith) or an investigation into the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia, it does not cut straight to Trump’s worst damage to American democracy.

North Carolina Seeks to Ban Participation Trophies for Children, vice.com. Matthew Gault. Three senators in North Carolina have introduced a bill into the local legislature that would ban participation trophies for children.

Work and Labor

This Is the Beginning of the Fourth Revolution of Work, The Atlantic, Derek Thompson. Workism is rooted in the belief that employment can provide everything we have historically expected from organized religion.

The Future Is Here, and It’s Being Sent Home To Wait To Find Out if You’ve Lost Your Job, vice.com, Maxwell Strachan. McDonald’s told U.S. corp. employees it was temporarily shutting its headquarters down from Monday to Wednesday. Workers were to cancel all in-person meetings and plan to work from home. The reason was so leadership could perform layoffs remotely.

The Best Medicine for Healthcare Workers: A Living Wage, MedPage Today, Teva Brender. (SB 525), introduced by state senator Maria Elena Durazo (D), would increase the minimum wage for healthcare workers in California.

America’s Parking Addiction Hurts the Economy, Drives up Housing Costs, businessinsider.com, Jeral Poskey. A typical office building allocates about 175 square feet per employee but allocates double or nearly 350 square feet, per parked vehicle.

Starbucks fired Buffalo union leader Alexis Rizzo, qz.com, Julia Malleck. The Buffalo firing spree happened just two days after Schultz faced questions from the Senate labor committee, headed by senator Bernie Sanders, about numerous instances of unfair labor practices over the past 18 months.

How General Motors got 5,000 workers to quit voluntarily, qz.com, Ananya Bhattacharya. Last month, General Motors announced a Voluntary Separation Program (VSP) for most of its 58,000 US white collar employees and some of its global workforce. The company gave workers around two weeks to make their decision.

Shortages

Prescriptive – An SPR Repurchase By More Scalable Means: OPEC Cuts Expose DOE’s Lack of Preparedness, employamerica.org., Skanda Amarnath & Arnab Datta. It’s been reported that the DOE’s unwillingness to purchase crude oil in the two-week window when spot oil prices were in President Biden’s preferred repurchase zone served as an additional motivation for OPEC’s actions.

Is The Semiconductor Shortage Still Holding Up Automobile Production? employamerica.org. Alex Williams. So, has the semiconductor shortage really faded for producers now that it has dropped out of the everyday news?

Ugly Americans

Some Florida Cities Don’t Want Spring Breakers. Many Don’t Need Them. businessinsider.com, Jacob Zinkula. “We don’t ask for spring break in our city. We don’t want spring break in our city. It’s too rowdy, brings too much disorder, and is simply too difficult to police.”

6 Mistakes Tourists Should Avoid Making in Bali, According to a Local, insider.com, Marielle Descalsota. As Bali continues to be a hotspot for expats and tourists alike, here are six things foreigners should avoid doing when visiting the island.

Environment

Biden Is Fulfilling Trump’s Cruel Policy on Wild Horses, theintercept.com, Christopher Ketcham. “We feel betrayed, because we thought this was an administration that really believed in wildlife protections,”

China’s rare earths industry has a raw materials problem, qz.com, Mary Hui. China has less than 20% of the world’s rare earth natural resources, although it accounts over 85% of global rare earth processing.

Australian lithium export value to equal thermal coal by 2028, qz.com, Mary Hui. Australia is close to reaching a milestone in the global energy shift away from fossil fuels and toward renewable sources: within five years, the country will earn as much from exporting lithium, the mineral at the heart of current battery technology, as it does from thermal coal.

Those who live by the sword…, The one-handed economist, David Zetland. Wall streeters are buying land to get the water rights, which they can flip for profit. Farmers are terribly upset.

Other Blogs

Infidel753, Link round-up for 2 April 2023, Infidel753 Blog.

Thor’sday Throw a Wrench In It …, Homeless on the High Desert, g’da said.

Substacks

Hochul Tried To Help Her Fossil Fuel Donors Gut Key Climate Law, levernews.com, Julia Rock.

America’s cancer – The Warning with Steve Schmidt, Steve Schmidt.

April 5, 2023, Letters from an American, Prof. Heather Cox-Richardson.

Past In-Box

Interesting Stuff from My In-Box, Angry Bear, angry bear blog. March 15.

Interesting Stuff from My In-Box, Angry Bear, angry bear blog. February 26.



