Flat Screen TVs less costly when Compared to Education. Why?

run75441 | March 6, 2023 1:38 pm



Interesting article on why certain industries are not feeling the impact of Artificial Intelligence. I am not sure I agree entirely with Marc. Sixty-five-inch TV is around $2,000 today. Why use TVs in comparison which were always less costly?

“We’re heading into a world where a flat-screen TV that covers your entire wall costs $100 and a 4-year degree costs $1M,” Fortune, Marc Andreessen and MSN.

Marc Andreessen is not worrying about artificial intelligence taking people’s jobs. The way he sees it, technological innovation is not allowed to disrupt much of the economy anyway. I am not sure Marc is entirely correct with this premise. Having worked through much of this era and contributing to the change using computerization, there were major changes. My thoughts?

Looking at Machine Tool, functions done by a series of machines and Labor at each operation. Replacing them initially were NC cells and then CNC cells. Four and Five axis CNC replacing 4 and 5 operations done at separate stations and the Labor at each. A major change in manufacturing resulting in an elimination of Labor throughout various industries such as machine tool, die casting, injection molding, etc. In the area of manufacturing, this was a major disruption.

Or take, production and material’s planning as done in the Scheduling and Planning department of a company. Without computerization and MRP/MRP II, scheduling was mostly a manual effort requiring numbers of people collecting information on demand, inventory, shop load, purchasing, and suppliers. The advent of computers and MRP (using this term to cover all) eliminated much of the manual, increased the speed of the planning process and accuracy making the plan relevant to the economy. For example, new product demand. overall demand, and recessions.

This was no small segment of the economy. I can relate to it, as I accomplished the above in various companies as an employee and also as a consultant.

Can aspects of education be computerized? I believe it can. It can, just not to the same degree as the computerization of manufacturing, planning, and inventory control systems. However, the exchanging of personal and technical knowledge between students and teachers is important. This aspect may not be found in computer documentation. It is not that mechanical.

“The prices of education, health care, and housing as well as anything provided or controlled by the government are going to the moon, even as those sectors are technologically stagnant,”

The Gov did it! Yes of course they did. What stopped Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi from increasing the pricing of Insulin? The Gov certainly did not. Neither did they promote it. Lilly was free to increase the prices as Azar saw fit. The same applies to EpiPen and Daraprim.

Waste dictates the price increases of housing as well as land. Government did not do this. The topic of education increases remains open. Why would a Masters Degree at ~$5000 in 1980 increase to $85.000 in 2018? Why would a University of Chicago or Harvard be able to charge even more. It is a good question.

Some thoughts?