Exploring the Consumer and Environment Issues

run75441 | March 27, 2023 6:30 am



With the exception of the One-handed Economist, quite a few of these consumerism and environmental articles show up in my In-Box. Some of them are actually quite good. In the past I did have some of them my In-Box Post. I thought this time I would break them out separately. Most of the are from Treehugger and Consumer Affairs.

Consumerism:

What is credit and how does it work? ConsumerAffairs, Jessica Render. People are getting credit from traditional financial institutions or providers such as department or electronics stores. Stores offering their own cards or financing programs. These usually have the backing of larger financial institutions. Credit cards are the most common type of credit.

FTC wants consumers to be able to ‘click to cancel’ subscriptions, consumeraffairs.com, Mark Huffman. It’s easy to sign up for a subscription. But canceling one? Not so much.

CFPB throws the book at one of the biggest debt collection companies, consumeraffairs.com, Gary Guthrie. The Bureau got tired of the ringing in its ears and ordered repeat offender Portfolio Recovery Associates (PRA) to pay more than $24 million for continued allegedly illegal debt collection.

Phishing attempts are growing like wildfire and becoming harder to detect, consumeraffairs.com, Gary Guthrie. Only two months ago, impersonators were heavily into delivery companies like DHL and FedEx and “You’ve just won!” come-ons. Now, according to the latest impersonation study by Cloudflare, AT&T has taken over the #1 spot, followed by PayPal, Microsoft, DHL, Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), the IRS, Verizon, Adobe, Amazon, and Apple.

Here’s how retailers are changing the future of health care, consumeraffairs.com, Mark Huffman. AB: I would like to believe this invasion would have a big impact on healthcare costs, it won’t. This is superficial. Top layer stuff. We have to dive deeper into the costs.

What Is Fair Trade? Overview, treehugger.com, Gia Nora. A global movement that strives to provide standards for how products like food and clothing are grown, produced, and sold. These standards help ensure equitable trade by directly connecting small-scale producers in developing nations to buyers in the developed world.

US Postal Service Is Going All-Electric After All. treehugger.com, Haley Mast. In a major reversal of its previous plans, the U.S. Postal Service has cranked up the number of electric versions of its next generation delivery vehicles (NGDVs) to 45,000 out of the 60,000 NGDVs on order. Looks like Louis reversed himself.

Dutch City Moves to Ban Ads for ‘Intensively Farmed’ Meat, treehugger.com, In an unprecedented move to curb the promotion of products deemed prime contributors to the climate crisis, city officials have approved a measure to ban intensively farmed meat advertisements from buses, shelters, and screens in public spaces.

Poisonous Household Products, ASPCA, Have you ever wondered if a particular household cleaning product or human medication is poisonous to your pets? (888) 426-4435

Wells Fargo payments to wronged customers are going out now. Here’s what you need to know, consumeraffairs.com, Gary Guthrie. Wells Fargo customers wronged by abuses that cost the bank $3.7 billion in fines are now getting details of how they’ll get their portion.

Enviromental

How to Recycle Batteries, treehugger.com, Katherine Gallagher. What to do with batteries once they’ve died?

The 12 Fruits and Vegetables With the Highest Pesticide Residues, treehugger.com, Melissa Breyer. Thirty years in passing since the National Academies of Sciences landmark studies revealing the dangers of pesticides to children. Yet here we are, with 75% of non-organic fruits and vegetables sold in the United States coming with notable traces of potentially toxic agricultural chemicals.

What Are the Three Pillars of Sustainability? treehugger.com, Liz Allen. Sustainability is broken into three intertwined categories: social sustainability, economic sustainability, and environmental sustainability. Together, these three forms of sustainability are known as the “three pillars of sustainability.”

US to Relocate 3 Tribal Groups Impacted by Climate Change, treehugger.com, Andrew Burton. The Biden administration has allocated $135 million to help Native American groups grappling with the climate crisis. Half of the funding will go to three tribes needing relocation due to severe flooding, erosion, and destructive storms.

Read: Will the Seine be safe for swimmers in the 2024 Olympics? Interesting Stuff. The one-handed economist). Time, Vivienne Walt. The French capital officials is set to accomplish a rare feat for a major metropolis. A feat making the heavily polluted waters of the Seine fit for swimming again.

Listen: In a noisy, tumultuous world, how can we find inner peace? Interesting stuff, The one-handed economist, David Zetland. Currently Listening, Golden – Twenty Thousand Hertz, Andrew Anderson. This episode features two stories about the transformative power of silence.

Review: We Made Every Living Thing from Water, The one-handed economist, David Zetland. Focusing on declining water quality due to failures in controlling pollutants flowing into waters.

Think: The Netherlands had more sunshine in 2022 than in any year since records began (1965) as well as a shortage of rain. Interesting stuff – The one-handed economist, David Zetland.

Modern twist on tradition: Chennai, The one-handed economist, “Connor a student.” Storms are looming on the horizon. With climate change churning its course, cyclone events are only expected to worsen in the Bay of Bengal. Chennai needs to be ready.

US Agencies Release Blueprint for Decarbonizing Transportation and It’s Amazing, treehugger.com, Lloyd Alter. “Transportation policy is inseparable from housing. Energy policy and transportation accounts for a major share of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. We must work together in an integrated way to confront the climate crisis.

Miss Universe: Miss Thailand Wore a Dress Made Out of Soda Tabs, insider.com, Anneta Konstantinides. The upcycled ensemble — which was designed by the brand Manirat and is known as the “Hidden Precious Diamond Dress” — combines the aluminum pull-tabs of soda cans with Swarovski crystals.