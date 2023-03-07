A Conversation About Student Loans

run75441 | March 7, 2023 6:30 am



Unfortunately, this did not include the screening of “Loan Wolves.” This is a clip, approximately 36 minutes long. It includes Alan Collinge of Student Loan Justice who I have known for over a decade. Alan has been on Angry Bear Blog multiple times. He has not given up his crusade seeking relief for these loans. “Loan Wolves” Director Blake Zeff is a writer and has written for The Onion and Politico besides doing other things. He is the chief instigator of Loan Wolves. Lisa Ansell is an Associate Director at the USC Casden Institute. She must be good as she caught the attention of anti-student loan forgiveness promoters Akers and Cooper.

USC President Dr. Carol L. Folt had this to say on Student Loans:

“For generations, higher education has been a ladder up to the middle class, especially for [minorities],” Schumer said. “But today, student debt is an anchor weighing too many down. Listen to this truly frightening number: Over 43 million Americans owe more than $1.7 trillion in student loan debt. Roughly one in five of them is in default, damaging their finances and credit scores for years — maybe decades.”

USC went on to make tuition free for those students whose family income was <$80.000 annually. Alan Collinge had this to say to Republicans who oppose Student Loan relief.

“The GOP largely has camped, uninvolved, on the sidelines. They need to take care of their own since 55% of student loan borrowers identify as Republican.”

Alan Collinge has the followers and band width to draw such a conclusion.

