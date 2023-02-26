New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators February 20 – 24

NewDealdemocrat | February 26, 2023 1:00 pm



Weekly Indicators for February 20 – 24 at Seeking Alpha

– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

While several of the important coincident indicators continue to hover just above neutrality, importantly neither long term Treasury yields nor corporate bond yields nor mortgage rates have made a new high in the past 4 months, and historically that has been significant.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the nowcast and the forecast for the economy, but reward me a little bit for putting it all together for you.

New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators February 13 – 17, Angry Bear, New Deal democrat