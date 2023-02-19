New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators February 13 – 17

NewDealdemocrat | February 19, 2023 7:30 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There are two trends percolating under the surface. One trend is the continued slow decaying of growth in the coincident indicators. The other is the slow move towards turning neutral or positive among some of the long and even short leading indicators.

No forecast at this point, but I am beginning to suspect that, while there will be a recession, it will be relatively short and relatively mild.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual economic moment, and reward me a little bit for my efforts.