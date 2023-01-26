Three most quickly reported measures of coincident indicators – all of which are close to turning negative

NewDealdemocrat | January 26, 2023 6:45 am



– by New Deal democrat

While we await tomorrow morning’s deluge of Almost Every Economic Series Imaginable, I have posted over at Seeking Alpha a detailed look at one measure of consumer spending and two of employment which will give us extremely timely warnings as to whether a recession has started. I explain their trajectory in the past year in detail, and how close they are to actually turning negative.

I definitely expect them to turn negative before any monthly data confirms if and when a recession has begun.

As usual, clicking over and reading will help you understand the economic situation, and bring me a little change in my pocket.

