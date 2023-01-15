New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators for January 9 – 13 2023

run75441 | January 15, 2023 7:00 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

One thing that comes with the territory of high frequency indicators is that they can be noisy. And at no time of the year can they be noisier as during and right after the Holiday season. That appears to be the case this week, as a number of coincident indicators in particular displayed volatility.

This should settle down in a week or two. In the meantime, at one end I am paying extra attention to employment and consumer spending data, which should tip over when a recession begins. At the other, if current trends in long term interest rates continue, several such interest rates may soon improve from negative to neutral.

In the meantime, clicking over and reading should bring you up to the virtual moment, and reward me a little bit for the effort I put into aggregating and analyzing the data.

