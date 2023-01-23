New Deal democrat’s weekly indicators for January 16 – 20

NewDealdemocrat | January 22, 2023 7:45 pm

Politics
US Economics

Weekly Indicators for January 16 – 20 at Seeking Alpha

 – by New Deal democrat

I forgot to post this yesterday, so here you go today . . . 

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Every now and then you get a contratrend week, when a bunch of metrics move in the opposite direction as the overall recent trend. This past week was just such a week, primarily among financial indicators.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to date on what the contratrend move is, and will bring me a little change in my pocket.

Weekly Indicators for December 26 – 30, Angry Bear, angry bear blog

