“Job Market’s 2.6 Million Missing People Unnerves Star Harvard Economist,” (msn.com), Ben Steverman

Bloomberg has this article out as of the last day; “US Labor Shortage Rattles Harvard Economist as 2.6 Million Workers Sit Out,” Bloomberg.

Behind the five-decade low US unemployment rate of 3.5% lies a 2.6-million-person mystery. That’s roughly how many more Americans should be working or looking for jobs if the economy’s labor force participation rate was the same as before the Covid-19 pandemic. But something’s still off, leaving everyone from mom-and-pop businesses to Federal Reserve economists scrambling to answer a crucial question: Where are these workers?

So who is missing out of the Civilian Labor Force? According to Economist Raj Chetty at Harvard University’s Opportunity Insights lab:

The US is missing about a fifth of its pre-pandemic low-income workforce. At least some of those workers moved to higher-paying jobs, but, after adjusting for wage growth, researchers found employment for the poorest quarter of the workforce was still 13.5% below pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2021.

Plotting low-wage employment on a graph by county, the highest-rent areas are missing the most workers — the places where bars, restaurants and health clubs were most empty in 2020. BLS Numbers;

As it turns out, the hardest-hit businesses were in the richest neighborhoods. In areas like Boston’s Back Bay, New York’s Upper West Side and Brentwood in Los Angeles, the pandemic and its aftermath have thrown into chaos the lives of millions of employees who once waited on the wealthy in restaurants, bars, gyms and hair salons. The pandemic created a divide between the professional class where many roles could be done remotely as opposed to those in lower-income jobs (retail and hospitality) requiring in-person interaction.

The US also once led the world in the proportion of women who worked, but nearly every developed nation now surpasses the US in their labor force participation rate for women. The share of both men and women in the American workforce has been dropping since the turn of the century. What is missing is Child care subsidies, paid sick and family leave, and the right to part-time work. All of which would lower the job barriers for parents and other caregivers, older workers and people with disabilities.