Is SCOTUS receptive to a textualist argument, apparently not

This is funny (to me at least):

“If she made one, Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar’s mistake was assuming this SCOTUS would be receptive to a textualist argument curbing the power of conservative judges under a Democratic president. When the White House falls back into Republican hands (if it does as I believe trump and his league of pseudo-Republican followers have damaged the image), the right-wing justices may suddenly become much more amenable to the idea, of ‘lower courts not having a floating veto over the president’s every move.'”

Sometimes you feel textualist and sometimes you don’t. In this instance the SCOTUS majority took issue with Biden’s Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar’s textualist argument. Read here and the article as The Solicitor General turns the tables on them. The question revolves around:

Can a plaintiff can walk into court, challenge a federal regulation, and win a victory halting the entire government’s ability to enforce the regulation anywhere, against anyone—even parties playing no role in the litigation?

Judges of both political beliefs began using a specific power to “set aside” policies as granted to them by a provision of a 1946 law, the Administrative Procedure Act (APA). A power given to them halting executive policy nationwide. The courts claims Congress intended to grant them such sweeping power to do so.

With Joe Biden in office, conservative judges have transformed the power to “set aside” policies unitarily into a weapon of obstruction, voiding agency rules, and executive policies. They have turned the federal judiciary into a kind of shadow presidency with a permanent veto-power over the actual, elected president.

It is not actually clear, whether judges even have the legal authority to wipe federal policy off the books. A strictly textualist interpretation of federal law strongly suggests they do not. To the contrary, federal courts have unlawfully expanded their power to interfere with duties of the executive branch seemingly a direct attack on the separation of powers.

A ways back, traveling in my Wayback machine . . .

We were in formation in San Diego near the Quonset huts in which we were bivouacked. A lone woman (probably a mom) walks by us. Staff Sergeant Rivera politely explains to the woman. She is not allowed near our quarters or this area. She keeps going. He turns to us and explains women will go anywhere.

Back to the present.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar does precisely what few if any Solicitors have done and challenges SCOTUS. Of course, this is in a textualist manner of explanation by the Solicitor. Solicitor General Prelogar is making public the missteps of federal courts unlawfully expanding their power by interfering with duties of the executive branch.

By doing so, she incurs the wrath of Khan or Chief Justice John Roberts and anger of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who sounded shocked and offended by such boldness.

Solicitor General Prelogar asserts the court voiding Biden’s immigration priorities had no authority to do so. The APA does not allow vacatur. Her argument being built on the work of University of Virginia School of Law Prof. John Harrison and Notre Dame Law School Prof. Samuel Bray.

Briefly, Harrison and Bray have persuasively demonstrated that under the APA directing courts to “set aside” an unlawful rule, Congress simply meant courts could reverse the judgment of the agency, and issue relief to the parties before it “alone.” It was not meant to be sweeping relief for the whole nation.

Their explanation explains why courts did not use vacatur for decades after the APA’s passage. Why Congress did not even hint at the option of a nationwide injunction type of remedy when debating the APA. And why the “set aside” language is in a separate section of the law has nothing to do with injunctions or other remedies.

Prelogar’s argument was based on the plain words of the APA. The explanation drove several justices mad. Roberts and Kavanaugh served on the D.C. Circuit before joining the court. Justices Clarence Thomas and Ketanji Brown Jackson also served there.

Roberts:

“Your position on vacatur. That sounded to me to be fairly radical and inconsistent with, for example, those of us who were on the D.C. Circuit. You know, five times before breakfast, that’s what you do in an APA case. And all of a sudden you’re telling us that, no, you can’t vacate it. You do something different. Are you overturning the whole established practice under the APA?”

Ahh, yeah, the solicitor is saying you Roberts are getting it wrong over the brief period you have been doing so as opposed to 1946 when the APA first came to be.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar:

“The lower courts, including the D.C. Circuit, have in our view been getting this one wrong,”

Roberts interjected.

“Wow, That’s what the D.C. Circuit and other courts of appeals have been doing all the time as a staple of their decision output. They haven’t been doing it with any attention to the text, context, and history of the provision.”

Prelogar’s response;

“They haven’t been doing it with any attention to the text, context, and history of the provision.”

A gutsy refusal to retreat from the wrath of Khan, the Chief Justice of the United States.

Beer Keg Kavanaugh scolds Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, positing he sat alongside the lions of the court, on the left and right. If vacatur was a made-up remedy, he suggests, they would have noticed. He claims a reverse argument opposing Prelogar’s textualist points. (one could only wish a lion had eaten Brett).

You said the judges on the D.C. Circuit haven’t paid attention to text, context, and history. I guess I would respectfully push back pretty strongly on that. I sat with judges like Silberman and Garland and Tatel and Edwards and Williams. They paid a lot of attention to that. And the government never has made this argument in all the years of the APA, at least not that I remember sitting there for 12 years. I haven’t seen it made. It’s a pretty radical rewrite, as the chief justice says, of what’s been standard administrative law practice.

Sounding aggrieved and exasperated as when questioned by the Senate, BKK adds to his complaint;

And you say they’re not paying attention to the text. Yeah, we did. “Set aside” means “set aside.” That’s always been understood to mean the rule’s no longer in place. No one’s really had this—no case has ever said what you’re saying anywhere. You know, it’s a recent law review proposal, good for that, but, you know, that’s not been the law. And so I find it pretty astonishing that you come up here and—I realize it’s not the main part of your submission—but I’m just going to push back pretty strongly on the three pages for—just toss out decades of this court’s law, of circuit law.

It has not been decades of usage as Beer Keg Kavanaugh asserts. It has been since Obama that conservative or renegade judges have been misusing the APA to interfere with the Presidency. There was no need to review as courts got it right until the textualists weaponized it to rebut Obama.

A strictly textualist interpretation of federal law strongly suggests that they do not have such authority. To the contrary, the fact that federal courts have unlawfully expanded their power to interfere with duties of the executive branch seems like a direct attack on the separation of powers.

Prelogar pointed out that the Justice Department has, in fact, raised versions of this argument from 2008 on, through the administrations of George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and now Biden. She also explained that the DOJ’s theory would end the bizarre process that has arisen over the last decade: Plaintiffs spread out across the country, filing lawsuits with multiple district courts, in the hopes of convincing just one judge to “set aside” a policy nationwide. Once a judge takes the bait, the government is captive. Unless (or until) reversal by a higher court, which can take years of litigation. Even if judges in other states and circuits disagree, they have no power to overrule a different district court.

In the end, Justice Kagan quipped;

“there seems to be a kind of D.C. Circuit cartel.”

“Supreme Court blocking the Biden administration: Solicitor general Elizabeth Prelogar challenges judicial power,” slate.com, Mark Stern

A Brief Overview of Rulemaking and Judicial Review (fas.org)

Agencies are generally accorded the flexibility to depart from previously established positions by

altering or repealing rules or other agency pronouncements.

139 Administrative decisions are not

“carved in stone,” but rather vary on a nearly “continuing basis … in response to changed factual

circumstances, or a change in administrations.”140 Yet in executing a significant policy change or

other reversal, the agency is required to comply with applicable APA procedural requirements.141

Thus, in regard to amending or repealing rules, the agency generally may implement such a

change only through notice-and-comment rulemaking.142

4 the Supreme Court has stated that judicial review is not heightened or more stringent

simply because an agency’s action alters its prior policy. Specifically, the Court has held that

there is “no basis in the [APA] or in our opinions for a requirement that all agency change be

subjected to more searching review” or that “every agency action representing a policy change

must be justified by reasons more substantial than those required to adopt a policy in the first

instance.”145 Instead, arbitrary and capricious review requires only that the agency provide a

“reasoned analysis for the change.”146

The Supreme Court’s 2009 decision of FCC v. Fox Television Stations established a series of

more detailed, but not overly demanding, principles that elucidate the standard for judicial review

of agency change. 147

First, an agency must “display awareness” that it is changing its position.148

An agency action that departs from a prior policy without acknowledging the change, or that

creates an “unexplained inconsistency” with prior policy is generally viewed as arbitrary and

capricious.

149 Second, an agency “need not demonstrate … that the reasons for the new policy are

better than the reasons for the old one …”150 It is enough for the agency to show that there are

“good reasons” for the change and that the “new policy is permissible under the statute.”151 Third,

the court identified two scenarios in which an agency may be required to provide a “more detailed

justification” for a change in policy: when the “new policy rests upon factual findings that

contradict those which underlay its prior policy”; or where the previous policy has “engendered

serious reliance interests that must be taken into account.”152 In each instance, the Court noted

that it would be arbitrary and capricious to “ignore” or “disregard” such matters

An Introduction to Judicial Review of Federal Agency Action (fas.org)

Courts have developed a number of doctrinal tests for conducting this inquiry, with varying

amounts of judicial “deference” given to an agency’s interpretation of the relevant statute. When

reviewing a challenge to an agency’s interpretation of a statute that it administers and has the

force of law, courts apply the two-step framework outlined by the Supreme Court in Chevron

U.S.A., Inc. v. Natural Resources Defense Council.

121 Pursuant to that rubric, at “step one,” courts

examine “whether Congress has directly spoken to the precise question at issue.”122 If so, “that is

the end of the matter,” and courts must enforce the “unambiguously expressed intent of

Congress.”123 In the case of silence or ambiguity in the statute, however, “step two” requires

courts to defer to a reasonable agency interpretation, even if the court would have otherwise

reached a contrary conclusion.124 This deference is appropriate in certain circumstances because

Congress has delegated “authority to the agency to elucidate a specific provision of the statute”125

and an agency may possess significant expertise concerning the law’s administration.126 Some

commentators have noted that agency statutory interpretations are more likely to be upheld if the

doctrine applies, particulary if the court reaches Chevron’s second step.127