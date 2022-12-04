Dan Crawford | December 4, 2022 6:30 am



A Tale of Two Recoveries podcast from the Roosevelt Institute compares the recoveries between now and the Great Recession. What’s Changed since the Great Recession?

The shifts in economic policy thinking over the last decade helped produce today’s record-breaking recovery.

Heidi Shierholz:

“The economy is not like the freaking weather, right? Like it really is a policy choice. The difference in the speed of the recovery really, really underscores just how unbelievably important fiscal policy is, like Keynesian stimulus, to generating a strong recovery in the economy.”

Joelle and Heidi discuss how to measure a recovery and the shifts in economic policy.