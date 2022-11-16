What News Was in My In-Box, Nov. 16, 2022

run75441 | November 16, 2022 6:02 am



Each week, I go through the reads, I am getting in my In-Box. I would like to think there are some of these articles which might make for an interesting read to Angry Bear readers. They keep pestering me to subscribe. As it is now, many I skim. If it interests me I might take it a bit deeper. I always like to analyze, “what am I going to do with this information? Much of it is a moment in passing and it slips to the back of the pile. Later on, its-I saw this somewhere. Where did I put it?

Hope there is something worthwhile for you.

Healthcare

“Licking the Spoon’ Can Help Patients Take Their Meds.” MedPage Today, Diane N. Solomon.

“Public Health in Peril: The Supreme Court’s 2022 Term,”MedPage Today, Lawrence O. Gostin. Our 235-year-old Constitution does not confer a right to health, yet landmark Court precedents have affirmed robust public health powers and advanced modern health rights.

“41% of Americans with Insurance Avoided Medical Care for Fear it Wouldn’t Cover Costs,” (managedhealthcareexecutive.com), MHE Staff. Thirty-seven percent of insured Americans whose annual income is $80,000 or more even said they avoided care because of cost concerns.

“More than 300K healthcare providers dropped out of the workforce in 2021, report finds,” Fierce Healthcare, Heather Landi. Nearly 334,000 physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other clinicians left the workforce in 2021 due to retirement, burnout and pandemic-related stressors, according to new data.

“South Dakota Voters Pass Medicaid Expansion. What Happens Next?” (georgetown.edu), Adam Searing. Extending affordable health care to more than 40,000 adults largely working in jobs without health coverage like hospitality, food service, and construction.

“Georgia has one of the highest rates of uninsured children. It’s about to get worse, study says,” Georgia Public Broadcasting, Ellen Eldridge. Georgia has not implemented 12-month continuous eligibility for children in Medicaid/CHIP, which guarantees kids get a year of coverage once they are enrolled.

“Insurance Giant Failed Illinois Foster Care,” Illinois Answers Project. Illinois’ top Medicaid contractor has repeatedly failed to deliver basic medical services to thousands of foster children, from dental visits to immunizations to well-being checks, forcing foster parents to scramble to find health care.

“Hackers are targeting hospital networks. Is your patient data at risk?” (consumeraffairs.com), Mark Huffman. Not only is it easier for hackers to access that data, Mullins says the data is highly prized information.

“The Crushing Health Care Cost Burden that Never Came (corrected),” Center for Economic and Policy Research (cepr.net), Dean Baker. Health care spending has not grown as fast as had been projected. I previously did a piece showing that health care spending has actually fallen as a share of GDP since the pandemic. I decided to go back to 2000 and show the picture over the longer term.

Politics

“What does the US think of India’s oil imports from Russia?” (qz.com), Mimansa Verma. “India can also purchase oil at any price they want as long as they don’t use these Western services and they find other services. And either way is fine,” Yellen told Reuters on Nov. 11. She was speaking on the sidelines of the India-US Economic Financial Partnership meeting in New Delhi.

“The Midterm Issue No One’s Talking About,” (levernews.com), Ricardo Gomez. Less than one percent of television ads for House and Senate midterm races have focused on the environment.

“Eight Key Midterm Election Takeaways: The Progressive Electorate Has Spoken,” (levernews.com), Julia Rock, Rebecca Burns, Andrew Perez, Matthew Cunningham-Cook, and David Sirota. Corporate media, industry-funded think tanks, and Democratic operatives were chomping at the bit to blame the party’s anticipated midterm election losses Tuesday on progressives and a prefabricated narrative about Democrats’ supposedly extreme brand. AB: More than just condemnation. Good Read.

“YOU LOVE TO SEE IT: Working People’s Issues Won On Election Night,” (levernews.com), Ricardo Gomez. Across the country, ballot measures and new candidates delivered midterm victories for economic justice and workers’ rights.

“Swiss neutrality is misunderstood in Ukraine, says Swiss ambassador,” SWI swissinfo.ch, Claude Wild. In Ukraine you have to constantly explain to people Switzerland’s position and its stance on neutrality, Wild told ArcInfo, Le Nouvelliste and La Liberté newspapers in an interview published on Monday.

Consumerism

“America is running out of diesel fuel. Here’s why it matters to consumers,” (consumeraffairs.com), Mark Huffman. Adding a sense of urgency to the report, the EIA estimated the U.S. had only a 25-day supply of distillates on hand, raising the possibility of shortages before the end of the year.

“There’s a pile of money waiting for consumers as part of class action settlements regarding baby formula and margaritas,” (consumeraffairs.com), Gary Guthrie. More than just those two items.

“Inflation increased in October but at a slower rate,” (consumeraffairs.com), Mark Huffman. The cost of living rose again last month, but not as much as expected.

Climate

“Shell Executive Boasts About Influencing the Paris Agreement,” (theintercept.com), Kate Aronoff. SHELL OIL HELPED write the Paris climate agreement, according to a top Royal Dutch Shell executive. They’re also the world’s ninth-largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Climate Change to Boost Global Rainbow Rate,” (treehugger.com), Michael d’Estries. Like other major changes in store for those living into the next century, the rate of rainbows will grow due to climate change.

“Biden Dedicates $9B to Fund Half a Million Heat Pumps,” (treehugger.com), Lloyd Alter. We previously called for the DPA to be used to change the rules on refrigerants and immediately approve the use of hydrocarbons like R-290 (propane) and R-600a (isobutane) in heat pumps everywhere in the country.

“The Land Gap: Land Lacking to Fulfill Climate Pledges,” (treehugger.com), Elizabeth Waddington. Climate pledges around the world are heavily reliant on land for tree planting. The amount of land needed to plant that many trees is lacking,

“How many fossil fuel lobbyists are at COP27?“ “(qz.com), Tim McDonnell. There are 33,449 registered attendees as the COP27 climate summit in Egypt right now, making it the second-biggest Conference of the Parties on record after last year’s in Glasgow. Of these, 636 are lobbyists for fossil fuel companies or fossil-reliant energy companies, according to a Nov. 10 analysis by the advocacy group Global Witness.

“What are climate reparations, and which countries should pay?” (qz.com), Aurora Almendral. For decades, rich countries have fended off efforts to officially negotiate reparations for poor countries that have contributed the least to climate change, but suffer some of its most violent effects. This year, following 48 hours of intense talks, UN member states agreed to include a debate on “loss and damage” at COP27, the agency’s annual summit on climate change.

Economics

“Preview: Did Wage Growth in October Stay at a Noninflationary Pace?” Center for Economic and Policy Research (cepr.net), Dean Baker. The biggest question in the October jobs report is whether wage growth will continue at the modest pace we saw in both August and September. In those two months, the average hourly wage increased at just a 0.3 percent monthly rate.

“Thomas Edsall Talks About the Elites Screwing the Masses, But It’s Much Worse Than He Says,” Center for Economic and Policy Research (cepr.net), Dean Baker. We designed trade policies to put our manufacturing workers in direct competition with low-paid workers in developing countries. This cost us millions of manufacturing jobs and put huge downward pressure on the wages of workers who still held their jobs.

“White House economist Jared Bernstein talks October jobs report,” (theblackwallsttimes.com), Ezekiel J. Walker. The pace of U.S. job growth unexpectedly came in well above forecasts in October, in a sign that the U.S. labor market remains tight despite the Federal Reserve’s recent bid to loosen it. America — the world’s largest economy — added 261,000 jobs during the month,

“The Fed ‘Really, Really Should Pause’ Rate Hikes,” Paul Krugman (businessinsider.com), Jennifer Sor. The Federal Reserve has done enough monetary tightening, and central bankers should halt rate hikes, top economist Paul Krugman said Friday.

“Paul Krugman says ‘true’ US inflation may have cooled to below 4% – and points to falling rental prices and slowing wage growth as proof,” (yahoo.com), Theron Mohamed. “More evidence of a rapidly cooling rental market,” Krugman tweeted on Saturday. He was referring to Zumper’s October National Rent Report, which found that national median rents for one- and two-bedroom units fell in 61 of the 100 largest US cities between September and October.

Best of the Substacks

“Title IX 50 Years Later,” Hour Detroit Magazine, Janina Parrott Jacobs. In June 1972, I’d completed my junior year at Pershing High School in Detroit, heading toward senior status. Even though I’d played competitive golf since age 9, an invitation from coach L. Chenevert to join the men’s team for their fall 1972 season was unexpected.

“November 14, 2022,” Letters from an American, Prof. Heather Cox Richardson (substack.com). Those results are strong. According to Axios senior political correspondent Josh Kraushaar, only in 1934, under Democratic president Franklin D. Roosevelt; 1962, under Democratic president John F. Kennedy; and 2002, under Republican president George W. Bush and just after the 9/11 attacks, has a president’s party not lost a Senate seat in the midterms and lost fewer than 10 House seats. Since World War II, midterms have cost the party in power an average of 28 seats.

“How the Washington game is played,” (substack.com), Steve Schmidt. Once again, Donald Trump led Republicans over a cliff. Yet, the greatest victory the Democratic Party can claim is narrowly holding the line. Holding against the most dangerous extremist element in the United States since the Confederacy and Jim Crow. The extremist cause was not defeated. It was set back even though both Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy won’t survive the results politically.

More Links

Infidel753: “Link round-up for 13 November 2022,” Infidel753 Blog.

“Plastic Fantastic Firstday …,” Homeless on the High Desert Blog, November 13, 2022

“What News Was in My In-Box, November 9, 2022,” Angry Bear, angry bear blog.

“What News Was in My In-Box, November 2, 2022,” Angry Bear, angry bear blog.