NewDealdemocrat | October 23, 2022 7:30 am



Weekly Indicators for October 17 – 21 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

If you thought the long leading indicators couldn’t get any worse – well, they could.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to how the economy is doing right now, and how it is likely to perform over the next 12 months+.

“New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators for October 10 – 14,” Angry Bear